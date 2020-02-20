Robin Roberts Shares Meaningful Thursday Message To Instagram: ‘This Too Shall Pass’

Robin Roberts shared a meaningful Thursday message to Instagram where she spoke of a passing chat she had with a fan that truly resonated with her. She posted an inspirational clip and words of wisdom to the social media site, remarking “this too shall pass.” The video the veteran newswoman shared was from seven years prior when she returned to the anchor desk of Good Morning America for the first time after battling cancer.

Robin was surrounded by her 2013 GMA co-hosts which included George Stephanopoulos, Sam Champion, Lara Spencer, and former co-anchor Josh Elliot.

She said in the clip, “Hi this is Robin and I have been waiting 174 days to say this, ‘Good Morning America.'”

Robin admitted in the caption posted alongside the emotional clip that it was an audience member who today reminded her of that meaningful day seven years earlier when Robin returned to the anchor desk. The GMA anchor admitted that she didn’t even remember the date.

The newswoman then shared an inspirational message with her Instagram followers, noting that even when life challenges you in a way so difficult you feel you may never make it through, just hold on.

Robin’s journey as a cancer survivor was one that opened up a door for many viewers of the series to share their own stories of beating the odds and surviving.

Many of these followers thanked the Good Morning America anchor in the comments section of her post, grateful for her courage, inspiration and the joy she continues to bring to the lives of those around her.

“Your journey helped our daughter Hope. She too had a bone marrow transplant and her sister was her donor. When she met you a couple of years later it was the most amazing thing for her,” stated one viewer on Instagram.

“I very rarely ever respond or make comments but YOU just inspire like no other…. you are BOLD, BRAVE, and just so BEAUTIFUL. Your spirit and heart are magnificent and I cherish watching you on GMA,” said a second fan of Robin’s.

“You look beautiful with and without your hair, wow! Such a sweet spirit, so joyful – I love following you, you always have the most joyful smile on your face no matter what you’re going through, at least on here. It looks like you enjoy life to the fullest!” said a third fan.

Robin endured a personal battle against both breast cancer diagnosis in 2007 and then, five years later, fought for wellness after learning she had a rare blood disorder called myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

When a bone marrow match could not be found, Robin found a match in her older sister Sally Ann who donated cells. All three of her siblings were tested but Sally Ann was the closest match for her younger sister.

Robin bravely shared her journey on GMA, inspiring others to fight for their own health. Women were inspired to undergo regular breast cancer screenings while 18,000 donated bone marrow for transplants.