Tulsi Gabbard Says ‘Almost Total Corporate Media Blackout’ Is To Blame For Struggling Campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard recently appeared on Fox Business’ Varney & Co. and spoke about her disappointing results in the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries, where she failed to secure any delegates.

According to Gabbard, the “almost total corporate media blackout” of her campaign has dragged it down and made it difficult for voters to hear her message.

“There have been some challenges but we’re still here, we’re still fighting and still bringing the message of the change that I seek to bring to voters here in South Carolina right now,” she said, referring to the upcoming February 29 primary in The Palmetto State.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gabbard’s fans pushed #TulsiMediaBlackout back in December after the candidate was excluded from an MSNBC chyron of candidates that qualified for the December Democratic presidential debate.

Gabbard pointed to her experience serving as a soldier for the United States Army as well as her time as a congresswoman. She also touted her focus on channeling taxpayer money into education, health care, and infrastructure as opposed to military intervention abroad in the form of “wasteful regime change wars.”

“I am the candidate that’s bringing this unifying message that’s not based on hate, not based on hate for Trump or hate for the other party or hate for any one group or another but is building this coalition of support that’s centered around love of country.”

According to a new poll from new polling from East Carolina University, Gabbard is polling at 1 percent. Regardless, she has not shown signs of slowing down before the South Carolina primary and continues to campaign around the country to spread her message. The Hawaii Rep. has also reached out to supporters of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and claimed she would carry the Universal Basic Income (UBI) torch, which was the policy that the serial entrepreneur’s campaign centered around.

Per Bangor Daily News, Gabbard recently drew a large crowd at the University of Southern Maine on Saturday night. According to the publication, most of the attendees were Green or independent supporters, which means they would not be able to support the congresswoman in the state’s March 3 primary. Regardless, Gabbard reportedly continued to hit her campaign’s message of unity and noted that she has been “actively reaching out and inviting people” from all political parties throughout her time on the trail.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Gabbard has assured that she is running to be the Democratic nominee and is not considering a third-party run.