WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Sees Nothing’ In Underutilized ‘Raw’ Superstar

Weeks into the new year, it appears that WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon still does not have any plans for former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, who most recently lost a quick match to newcomer Angel Garza on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

As pointed out in a report from WrestlingNews.co, Alexander has only been in a “handful” of shows since the latter part of 2019, when WWE officials decided to “bury” him in the lower card. This came just months after it was reported that Raw executive director Paul Heyman wanted to push the 30-year-old and make better use of his talent on the red brand’s programming. Around that time, Alexander was also involved in some of Raw‘s mid-card storylines, including a rivalry with then-champion AJ Styles for the United States title.

Despite how Alexander was apparently among Heyman’s favorite wrestlers, the final months of 2019 saw the former cruiserweight standout play a less relevant role on Monday Night Raw, with rumors suggesting that McMahon had “given up” on him. These were echoed on Tuesday night by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, as he noted that there are “no plans” for the young grappler despite his status as one of Raw‘s more talented in-ring performers.

#WednesdayMotivation 2 years & 11 months ago, after a "Please Sign Cedric!" chant from the crowd at CWC, Triple H signed Cedric Alexander to a WWE contract. Since then, he won the Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania & just had his 1st #RAW main event, teaming with Roman Reigns. pic.twitter.com/orng3Xm8zG — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) July 10, 2019

Separately, WrestlingNews.co spoke to unnamed WWE sources, who claimed that Alexander doesn’t have any notable backstage issues to speak of, stressing that it simply appears as if McMahon does not see any top-tier potential in him.

“Vince will listen to Paul [Heyman] on some ideas but other times he can be close-minded and he sees nothing in Cedric. Vince gave up on him a long time ago.”

Given his recent loss to Garza and his lack of exposure on Monday Night Raw, Alexander’s spot on the card at the moment is drastically different from where he was in the summer of 2019, months before the aforementioned rivalry with Styles. As recalled by Sportskeeda, he took part in another mid-card angle at that time, aligning with Roman Reigns in his feud against the villainous duo of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

As the year has just started, there still might be a chance for Alexander to enjoy a better push on Raw. Aside from his in-ring skills, Sportskeeda noted that he is also one of the red brand’s more charismatic wrestlers and could “make it big” if he gets booked properly. But with McMahon seemingly uninterested in pushing the ex-cruiserweight, chances are he may continue to be used as a jobber to the stars during the rare times he gets utilized on television.