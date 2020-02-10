‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Return: All The Spoilers So Far

AMC's 'The Walking Dead' will return on February 23.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead approaches, spoilers are starting to sneak out. This means that if viewers want to be completely surprised by what will happen in the next couple of episodes, they need to avoid this article completely. For everyone else, here’s everything that is known about what will happen in Episodes 9 and 10.

According to Forbes, Episode 9 will deal with the group trapped in the cave by Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) horde of walkers. The midseason finale saw a group of beloved characters surrounded by the herd and there have been fears for their well-being ever since. However, over the following months, as new clips and images for Season 10 emerged, some survivors have been revealed.

Already, it appears that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and potentially Kelly (Angel Theory), have managed to escape the cave. This leaves Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) as the two remaining main characters whose lives hang in the balance but their fates will be revealed when Season 10 returns.

Eliza Morse / AMC

Episode 9 will also feature a storyline involving Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Alpha. For those that follow the comic books on which The Walking Dead is based, apparently that pivotal scene between the pair does not occur.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has also been revealed who belongs to the hand seen clawing its way up out of the ground in Alexandria. Episode 10 will concentrate on this and it will be revealed that it is Beta (Ryan Hirst). According to Forbes, Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) dug a secret tunnel into Alexandria while he was living there. Beta now uses this tunnel to enter the community and cause havoc. Killing several random citizens, he is on the hunt for Gamma (Thora Birch), who is now staying at Alexandria.

During Beta’s killing spree, Daryl and Alpha will also come head to head and a brawl between them will ensue. In addition, the “return of an absent character” will also occur. For those that are curious, the only clue given is that it’s not Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

Meanwhile, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) has turned into some “warlord” as he threatens Whisperers in an attempt to find out information.

For those that are wondering who Eugene (Josh McDermitt) was talking to on the radio or what has happened to Michonne (Danai Gurira) after she left with newcomer Virgil (Kevin Carroll), these are not storylines touched upon in the first two episodes of The Walking Dead. This means that viewers will have to wait a little longer in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.