Gunman Who Shot NYPD Lieutenant Inside Bronx Precinct May Be The Shooter In Earlier Police Attack

On Sunday morning, chaos broke out at a Bronx police precinct as a lone gunman entered the building and began firing. According to The New York Post, the gunman walked into a station house located on Longwood Avenue and immediately began shooting, wounding a NYPD lieutenant in the arm.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and a theory is being advanced which suggests that this gunman may be the man responsible for a shooting which took place on Saturday in the vicinity — an act of violence which also targeted local law enforcement officers.

According to New York City council speaker Corey Johnson, the officer wounded in Sunday’s attack has since been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was quick to offer words of support to police on Twitter, also promising that justice would be brought to bear against the perpetrators.

“Horrified by the multiple attacks on @NYPD officers in the Bronx. NY’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These attacks are heinous. Those responsible will be brought to justice & held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police Say The Suspect Is In Custody But They Have Not Released His Name

NYPD is looking for this person in connection with the attempted assassination of a New York City police officer Saturday night. If you have information call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/58O8YRmCnF — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) February 9, 2020

Though the gunman is believed to be connected to a shooting of two Bronx police officers on Saturday, authorities have not yet released his name to the public.

Police Believe The Suspect Is The Same Gunman Who Opened Fire ‘Assassination Style’ On NYPD Officers On Saturday Night

On Saturday night, two NYPD officers were faced with extreme and unexpected violence as a shooter unexpectedly began targeting them while they were seated in a patrol van. As ABC details, the gunman opened fire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening, with the driver taking the brunt of the assault. Despite having received minor wounds to the chin and neck, the driver is expected to be discharged from hospital sometime on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke out on the incident, pointing out that good fortune had spared the life of the officer in question.

“He is lucky to be alive. He is expected to make a full recovery and it is a miracle.”