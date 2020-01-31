CEO Jeff Bezos Is Richer By $13.2 Billion Following Amazon’s Positive Quarterly Earnings Report

Following Amazon’s final quarterly earnings report for 2019 in which the company told investors it managed to achieve $87.4 billion in revenue, the company’s shares jumped by 11 percent. Apart from pushing Amazon’s market capitalization above the $1 trillion mark, the surge in the company’s shares also led to a massive increase in the total net worth of its CEO Jeff Bezos.

According to a Bloomberg report, the personal fortune of Jeff Bezos — already the world’s richest man — increased by just over $13.2 billion in a little over 15 minutes of trading. This surge in Bezos’ personal fortune makes him worth about $129.5 billion.

The Bloomberg report adds that the 56-year-old Jeff Bezos owns nearly 12% of Amazon’s outstanding stock. The surge also gives Bezos a comfortable lead over Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, who remains the world’s second-richest person with a personal fortune of over $116 billion.

The surge in Amazon shares also helped Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos’ personal net worth increase to more than $37.1 billion. MacKenzie, who owns 4% of Amazon’s stock, is now the world’s 24th richest person.

With the recent surge, Amazon is back in the list of trillion-dollar companies from the U.S. The others in the list are Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet (which owns Google).

According to Ars Technica, Amazon’s excellent performance in the 2019 holiday sales played a crucial role in driving up its revenues. Amazon reported a 21% increase in sales compared to the same quarter the previous year. This increase was also a result of Amazon’s streamlined and improved delivery network. The company also claimes that they now have more than 159 million Amazon Prime members across the world.

JUST IN: Jeff Bezos, already the world's richest person, just added $13.2 billion to his fortune in about 15 minutes after Amazon shares surged in extended trading, bringing his net worth to about $129.5 billion https://t.co/juhQ8A6eSO pic.twitter.com/Like3QQuZ0 — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 30, 2020

The company’s Amazon Web Services arm also reported a 34 percent year-over-year increase in sales in the past quarter. This led to Amazon achieving a sales figure totaling 9.95 billion in revenue.

Challenges remain in Amazon’s path after the company recently lost its bid for a major government contract known as project JEDI. The government awarded the contract worth around $10 billion to Amazon’s archrival Microsoft. Amazon also competes with Google’s Cloud Services in the same space.

The news of Jeff Bezos’ massive wealth spurt comes just days after several reports claimed that the Saudi Government was behind a hack of Bezos’ smartphone, which unearthed evidence of an affair he was having.

Bezos was in the news in 2019 after the story of his affair with Emmy Award-nominated American media personality Lauren Sanchez was made public. Steamy photos of Bezos and Sanchez were published by the National Enquirer, leading to a massive controversy.