Chuck Schumer Says The Senate ‘Took On An Entirely Different Dimension’ During Impeachment Opening Arguments

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke to the media Thursday morning on Capitol Hill, saying he felt a shift in the Senate chambers during Wednesday’s opening arguments in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“Yesterday, the managers got to layout their case uninterrupted. As manager after manager stepped up to lay out the evidence amassed against the president in precise and devastating detail, the atmosphere of the Senate took on an entirely different dimension,” Schumer said to reporters.

The senior senator from New York put forth that Wednesday’s opening argument could have been the first time that his Republican counterparts heard the full story, “the complete narrative, from start to finish, uninterrupted and not filtered through the kaleidoscope of Fox News,” a source where he said “at best, things are left out and, and worst, things are terribly distorted.”

“It may have planted the first seed in their minds that, yes, perhaps the president did something very wrong here.”

Schumer said the house impeachment managers did an exceptional job laying out the facts of the the president’s alleged abuse of power and obstruction of congress, and that they meticulously walked their audience through the full chronology of events. He further praised their abilities to anticipate and rebut what he described as “the most predictable counter-arguments from the president’s counsel,” saying the managers knocked those arguments down before they could even be made.

The Senate Minority Leader then expressed how “impressed” he was at Schiff’s abilities to use Trump’s own words against him to build the case. He commented further on the job Schiff and his fellow impeachment managers, detailing that he wasn’t sure if Trump’s team would be able to overcome what they’re up against.

“It has been only one day, but House managers are setting the bar very high for the president’s counsel to meet. At this point, I’m not sure how the president’s counsel — as unprepared, confused and tending towards conspiracy theories as they have been — can clear it.”

Schumer then addressed the response from across the aisle, that his Senate colleagues had heard nothing new, and reminded them that they voted nine times on Tuesday to make sure that they would hear nothing new. He further expressed that, at key points in yesterday’s proceedings, the need for witness testimony — particularly from Mick Mulvaney, Robert Blair, Michael Duffey and John Bolton, “who were at the center of these events” — became completely self evident.

The American people deserve a fair trial. But President Trump and Senator McConnell don’t even want to consider witnesses and documents. Why are Senate Republicans enabling a cover-up? pic.twitter.com/zyWflKKdSt — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 23, 2020

“I don’t see how any senator, Democrat or Republican, could sit on the floor, listen to Adam Schiff and the House impeachment managers and not demand witnesses and documents, unless, that it, they’re not interested in the truth. That they’re afraid of the truth. That they know the president is hiding the truth.”

The Trump impeachment trial is set to resume at 1 p.m. Thursday, with House managers resuming opening arguments. Trump’s team will be allowed an equal 24 hours to lay out its opening arguments before Senators will submit questions to both legal teams, to be read by the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts.