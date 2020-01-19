Conservative Anchor Blasts Republicans’ ‘Cowardly’ Impeachment Strategy: ‘Imagine Being This Afraid’

During the latest edition of CNN’s Unfiltered broadcast on Saturday, anchor S.E. Cupp ripped into Republicans in the United States Senate, describing their strategy in the wake of President Donald Trump‘s impeachment as “cowardly.”

Per Mediaite, Cupp began her monologue by blasting Republicans for refusing to review new evidence and allow additional witnesses.

“See no evil, hear no evil is a pretty damn corrupt strategy by the Republicans to ignore their constitutional duties,” Cupp said.

“But it’s also pretty damn cowardly. Imagine being this afraid,” she added.

Cupp then went through a list of what she claims are Republicans’ fears. According to the host, Republican senators are not only afraid of allowing witnesses that might further complicate matters for the president, but they are also afraid of Trump himself.

“Afraid of witnesses who may further implicate the president in crimes. Afraid of documents that may reveal the president has been, you know, lying this whole time. Afraid of the president himself and what childish bad name he might conjure up for those who would dare to break ranks.”

Cupp also ripped into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, mentioning each Republican by name. McConnell’s “paranoia,” Paul’s “threats,” and McSally’s “petulance” are all on display, she said.

As Mediaite notes, Cupp was referring to McSally insulting and scolding CNN reporter Manu Raju, and to Paul’s suggestion that Republicans cannot allow additional witnesses to testify before the Senate because they fear an electoral backlash.

Although a conservative, Cupp is an outspoken Trump critic and frequently uses her platform to criticize what she claims is the GOP’s deference to the commander-in-chief. In December, for instance, she slammed congressional Republicans for protecting Trump against Democratic accusations of wrongdoing.

“What happens when some members of the legislative branch WON'T do their jobs and other members CAN'T do their jobs, and the President of the United States wants to do EVERYBODY's job?” @secupp asks. Watch to learn why Trump’s behavior this week is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/TnsXIwo9CG — SE Cupp Unfiltered (@UnfilteredSE) January 12, 2020

Republicans have been upfront about their strategy: They want the trial to end as quickly as possible. Top Senate Republicans have stated that their goal is to finalize the process before the February 4 State of the Union address. The trial — which, the GOP has claimed, needs to be modeled after former President Bill Clinton’s 1999 proceeding — is expected to last less than five weeks, according to key lawmakers.

Some Republican senators have even questioned the purpose of holding a trial, pointing out that the GOP stands firmly by the president. Paul said in a recent interview that every member of the Senate — including every Democrat — has already made up their mind, explaining that all Republicans will vote to acquit Trump.