New Hampshire Poll: Bernie Sanders Holds Lead, Pete Buttigieg In Second Place

According to the latest 7News/Emerson College Poll of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters, the seventh Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday did little to change the dynamics of the presidential race. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has maintained his lead, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg remains in second place.

Sanders enjoys the support of 23 percent of the New Hampshire primary electorate, with a five percentage point advantage over Buttigieg, who is polling at 18 percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the perceived front-runner, is — along with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — polling at 14 percent.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has entered double-digit territory, and now enjoys the support of 10 percent of Democratic primary voters in The Granite State. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang is in sixth place with six percent of the vote, and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is supported by five percent of the New Hampshire electorate. Billionaire Tom Steyer is at four percent, and all the other candidates are polling below three percentage points.

Sanders has a convincing lead among younger voters, those under the age of 50. Twenty eight percent of voters younger than 50 support Sanders, and 15 percent of them support Buttigieg and Warren. Biden’s numbers among that demographic remain weak, as he is supported by only seven percent of younger New Hampshirites.

The race looks quite different among voters age 50 and over. Biden is supported by 21 percent of older voters, Buttigieg by 20, and Sanders enjoys the backing of 18 percent of voters over the age of 50. Warren and Klobuchar are at 12 percent.

Sanders leads with voters who consider themselves “very liberal” with 34 percent, Warren is in second place with 29 percent, and Buttigieg in third with 18 percent. With “very liberal” New Hampshirites, Biden is polling at five percent.

With 26 percent of the vote, Sanders leads among those who consider themselves “somewhat liberal,” and Buttigieg is in second place with 21 percent. Warren has slipped to third, and enjoys the backing of 15 percent of “somewhat liberal” New Hampshire voters. Biden trails her with 13 percent, and Klobuchar with 12.

Among “moderate” and “conservative” voters, Biden is in the lead with 18 percent. The second place belongs to Buttigieg, who enjoys the support of 16 percent of self-described conservatives, and Sanders is in third with 15 percent of the vote. Klobuchar is polling at 12 percent, and Steyer at eight.

As Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball explained, “there was not much movement among the top four candidates in the last month, but Senator Amy Klobuchar jumped 8 points and is a competitor in New Hampshire.”