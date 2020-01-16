Christopher Tolkien, Son Of Author J.R.R. Tolkien, Passes Away At 95

The younger Tolkien played an immeasurable role in his father's writings and keeping the elder Tolkien's legacy alive.

Christopher Tolkien, the son of author J.R.R. Tolkien, has passed away in France at the age of 95, French newspaper Var-Matin reports. He is believed to have died in his sleep some time between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Though he was born and raised in England, the youngest son of the Lord of the Rings author spent the last few decades of his life in France, living in quiet obscurity in the countryside in his home, Les Sablons.

Tolkien’s Role In His Father’s Lord of the Rings Books

The younger Tolkien and his brothers would oft find themselves sitting around their father, as he would regale them with tales of characters and words that he made up entirely in his imagination. By some accounts he provided feedback to his father as the elder Tolkien spent over a decade piecing together what would be his seminal work, The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Additionally, the younger Tolkien was a key player in drawing the maps of Middle Earth that would appear in the books, which were signed C.J.R.T. (the younger Tolkien’s initials). Christopher had the job of editing his father’s maps, which included errors and internal inconsistencies; indeed, when the books were re-published in the 1970s, Christopher completely re-drew the original maps to edit out even more errors and inconsistencies.

Ensuring His Father’s Legacy

When the elder Tolkien died in 1973, Christopher took over management of his father’s works, many of which were unpublished, many more of which were unfinished.

Piecing together his father’s notes, many of which were handwritten on scraps of paper, the younger Tolkien compiled and published The Silmarillion, a history of Middle Earth published in 1977. Over the next several years, he would produce other works that took place in his father’s fictional world, all of which the younger Tolkien edited. He would also publish stories, based on his father’s notes and incomplete manuscripts, that took place outside of Middle Earth, such as The Legend of Sigurd and Gudrún.

The Lord of the Rings Film Trilogy

Back in 2001, the cinematic world was abuzz with the long-anticipated film versions of J.R.R. Tolkien’s most well-known work, the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

However, Christopher never liked what director Peter Jackson did to his father’s work, telling French newspaper Le Monde in 2012, “They gutted the book, making an action film for 15 to 25-year-olds.”

His Own Legacy

Tolkien is survived by his second wife, Baillie Klass Tolkien, with whom he had two children, Adam and Rachel.

As of this writing, funeral arrangements have not been made public. Tolkien has expressed his wish to be buried in France, Var-Matin reports.