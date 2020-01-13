WWE News: ‘SmackDown’ Tag Team Says It Is Time For Them Go Away For A While

The former tag team champions continue to hint that they are leaving WWE soon.

Social media has allowed WWE superstars to continue storylines and express their feelings even if they aren’t being featured on television. For months, The Revival have been a tag team winning championships and featured in some pretty big angles. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have also teased that they will be leaving WWE, and they’re doing it again as one of the former champs says they are going away for a while.

For nearly a year, The Revival have dropped hints that they are going to leave WWE and head to another promotion. They’ve teased quitting. They’ve teased not renewing their contract. They’ve even teased matches against the Young Bucks and other wrestlers currently on the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Dawson and Wilder have contracts that are expected to expire in April, but the latter may not be able to leave at that time. Wilder suffered a broken jaw back in 2017 and WWE has reportedly added at least 10 extra weeks to his contract.

Despite being offered new deals, there has been no word that The Revival have signed new contracts or agreed to anything. At one time, five-year deals of $500,000 annually were offered to them both, but they reportedly refused to sign and are still on their old contracts.

On Saturday night, Dawson took to Twitter to let the fans know that they may not be seeing them for quite some time.

Guys, it’s time to go away for a while until we get everything figured out. See ya soon. #FTR — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 12, 2020

It’s hard to know exactly what Dawson is talking about as The Revival is still under contract to WWE and they are roster members of Friday Night SmackDown. The Royal Rumble is taking place in two weeks and that will officially begin the “Road to WrestleMania,” but will they be a part of it?

There is always the possibility that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are doing nothing but stirring the pot on social media. They have been seen as comedic acts for the last few weeks as they’ve fallen out of the Tag Team Title scene.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the tag team had been hinting at a match against WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat. Of course, this was just a lot of talk between Booker T and The Revival on social media so it may never happen, but anything is possible.

If all holds true to past reports, the official expiration date for the contracts of The Revival is coming in just a few months. There is no real way of knowing if they will leave WWE or re-sign, but they are currently insinuating that they’re going away for a while. This could all be another way to rile the fans up or they may really feel as if they’re finally on the way out.