WWE News: Triple H Reveals Huge Plans For ‘NXT UK’

NXT recently made its way to the USA Network, but Triple H also has plans to get a television deal for the British iteration of the brand. In a recent interview with The Mirror, the Hall of Famer discussed his intention to make NXT UK available to a global audience, and expose its talented roster to more eyes.

“NXT UK is a phenomenal in-ring product and a great show, so I’m excited to showcase that to the world. I’m excited to showcase those extraordinary talents to a larger audience, to expose them to the U.K., to expose them all around the world actually. And I don’t want to stop there with it, I would like that brand to be a worldwide, world known brand and grow all of this. There’s room for all of it and then to be able to replicate that in other places as well is the long term goal.”

At the time of this writing, NXT UK is exclusive to the WWE Network. However, the show is only available to subscribers, which limits the brand’s potential for acquiring a widespread audience. However, now that NXT is effectively viewed as WWE’s third official brand, Triple H will be keen on getting the British version to a similar level.

During the interview, “The Game” also discussed some of his favorite NXT UK talents. He had high praise for Jordan Devlin and Tyler Bate, both of whom he believes are “phenomenal” talents. According to Triple H, he’s watched Bate grow into a man given that he joined the company at such a young age. He also praised Bates’ match with Walter from last year, which he claimed was one of the best matches of 2019.

The Hall of Famer also revealed plans to host more NXT UK Takeover events this year, but also noted that it’s a tricky process since WWE is hosting hundreds of live shows throughout 2019. The British talent will also be featured in an upcoming show with the regular brand, as they’ll be going up against them in the When Worlds Collide event, which is set to take place on January 25.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels has been in charge of NXT UK, which has allowed Triple H to focus his attention on establishing the regular version of the black and gold brand on the USA Network. The show is up against AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights, and both companies are out to beat each other in the quest for television ratings.