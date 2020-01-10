WWE News: Price And Release Date Revealed For Superstar Ice Cream Sandwiches

One of the greatest wrestling sweet treats is finally making a comeback.

One of the greatest treats that a WWF/WWE fan could have experienced as a child was a WWF Ice Cream Bar. For nearly two decades, wrestling fans could enjoy snacking on an ice cream bar that had the likeness of their favorite superstars before they were sadly discontinued. Well, Good Humor is coming to the rescue by bringing back the popular frozen treats of which we now have a release date and pricing for them.

If you were a wrestling fan in the late 80’s through sometime in the mid 00’s, you were able to enjoy the WWF/WWE Ice Cream Bars. Over the years, different superstars ended up having their likeness on them, but there were those with Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Savage and Jake Roberts among many others.

After they disappeared out of store freezers, fans have begged and pleaded for them to return. Petitions have been started and some have even protested in hopes of them coming back, but nothing ever came from all the shouting.

That is until recently when Good Humor revealed they were bringing back the WWE Superstar Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. They will be just like the treat of old but without the stick to hold the sandwich in your hand.

The rumors are true, we’re bringing back a fan favorite. The @WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwich arrives this spring! Follow us to be the first to learn when these treats are at a store near you! pic.twitter.com/AumSIOz6Nu — Good Humor (@GoodHumor) January 8, 2020

Pro Wrestling Sheet spoke with a representative from Good Humor who has said that the new version of the treat is “a modern twist on the delicious ice cream truck favorite that fans have been craving for years.

It won’t be too long until these treats are able to be enjoyed again as they will land in stores and on ice cream trucks beginning in April. The WWE Superstar Cookie Sandwiches are going to be available for a suggested retail price of $3.00 to $5.29.

It is possible that ice cream trucks could have different pricing if selling them individually.

As of this time, there will only be four superstars to look for on your ice cream treats. Don’t worry, not all of them are of today’s modern superstars.

Becky Lynch

Roman Reigns

John Cena

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

It’s not yet known if there will be other superstars in the future, but fans would love it if that was the case. While the new WWE Superstar Cookie Sandwiches are enough to make any old-school fan happy, they’d love it if a variety of pictures appear as the months and years go on. There could be a day that Miss Elizabeth, Sting, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar end up being featured on your new-old favorite ice cream snack.