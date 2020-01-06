‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Confronts Thomas About Threatening Liam’s Life

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 7 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will back her brother into a corner. Steffy is perhaps the only family member who sees Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for who he is and is not afraid to confront him, per Highlight Hollywood.

Thomas recently threatened Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). In all fairness, Liam started the fight. He warned Thomas to stay away from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) since he felt that the designer was still not over her. Although Thomas tried to shrug off his comments, Liam would not let up.

Thomas finally said that the only way Hope would end up with him and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) is if Hope became fed up with Liam’s two-timing ways. He admitted that he thought Hope was better suited to him and that Steffy should end up with Liam. He also promised to bring the two women to Liam’s gravesite and remind them of his philandering ways. Liam asked Thomas if that was a threat and Thomas confirmed that it was.

The Inquisitr reports that Liam will go running to his ex-wife Steffy. Of course, he will tell Steffy that her brother threatened him and that he had been right about Thomas all along. Liam feels as if he may never get rid of Thomas now that Douglas is legally part of their lives.

Liam may also feel despondent about the situation. But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will come up with a plan to get rid of Thomas once and for all when he proposes to Hope with the condition that she breaks ties with Thomas and Douglas.

The soap opera spoilers also tease that Steffy will confront her brother. She will blast Thomas for still being so self-absorbed. Once again, he was only thinking of himself when he threatened to take Liam out. Did he even consider that Liam is Kelly Spencer’s (Zoe Pennington) father and that she will grow up without a dad if anything should happen to him? Just as Thomas was only concerned about himself when he hid Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity, he’s not considering his sister’s welfare again.

Steffy may remind Thomas to stay out of Liam and Hope’s affairs, but he always follows his mind. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas may even use Steffy and Liam’s past relationship to his advantage when he tries to break up Hope and Liam.