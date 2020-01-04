‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, January 3: Thomas Threatens To Take Liam’s Life

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, January 3 features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) who gave a report on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she no longer believed that Thomas was a threat. She also informed them that he was now her boyfriend, per She Knows Soaps.

Liam wasn’t buying Zoe’s news. He still believed that Thomas wanted Hope even though Zoe said that the designer had moved on with her. Liam felt that Zoe was Thomas’ latest victim and went to see him.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) visited his granddaughter at the cabin. He apologized for not being there so frequently. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) knew that he was trying to take care of Katie Logan (Heather Tom) who was still recovering from her kidney transplant. Bill wanted to know how Hope was coping with Thomas at work. Hope assured Bill that she was keeping a close eye on the designer Bill called Thomas a “twisted freak” and said that he didn’t trust him especially when it came to his family. Dollar Bill let Hope know that if Thomas targeted his family again, it wouldn’t end well for him. He would handle Thomas his own way and that didn’t bode well for the designer.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas arrives unexpectedly to see Shauna and reveals his end goal of making Hope his own. pic.twitter.com/JaCIfod4I9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 3, 2020

The soap opera showed Thomas and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) in deep discussion. He told the former Vegas showgirl that he could see her and his father together. In the future, he also hoped to be with Hope. Shauna questioned Thomas about Zoe. She figured that he was just trying to make Hope jealous. Why was he with the model if he desired Hope? Thomas said that he was playing the long game. Shauna said that it would be easy for her to tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). But Thomas knew that she would keep his secret.

Later, Liam tracked down Thomas at Forrester Creations. He blasted the designer and said, “I see the real you.” Thomas brushed off the comment and asked about Liam’s love life. He wanted to know why Hope and Liam were still not engaged and if he was perhaps not still in love with Steffy. Liam taunted Thomas and the designer told him that he wasn’t a match for him. Thomas would have the last word.

Thomas also warned Liam to treat Steffy well or else he would take both Hope and Steffy to Liam’s gravesite and help them remember that he loved “two-timing” then. Liam asked Thomas if he was threatening him. Thomas was serious as he confirmed his threat.