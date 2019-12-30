‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Full Weekly Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Thomas Breaks Up Hope & Liam After Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful full weekly spoilers for two weeks ahead reveal that the drama is about to ramp up. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) threatens Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), who then proposes to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). But Thomas may have the last say when he manipulates Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to break Hope’s heart, per TV Guide.

Monday, January 6 — Steffy Asked Out & Thomas Threatens Liam

Thomas will let Liam know where he stands when he issues a serious threat against him. It seems as if Liam will push Thomas’ buttons and that the designer will briefly show his true colors.

In the meantime, Collin (Oli Green) will ask Steffy out on a date, per The Inquisitr. The mother of one will feel flattered by the attention she receives from her admirer.

Tuesday, January 7 — Liam Spencer Conditionally Proposes To Hope Logan

Liam will ask Hope to marry him. But the proposal will have a big proviso attached. It seems as if Liam may not be willing to take on some of the drama surrounding Hope.

Steffy will confront her brother, Thomas, about threatening Liam. It seems as if Steffy may be Thomas’ only family member who sees him as he is.

Wednesday, January 8 — Thomas Freaks At Liam’s Conditions Of Marriage

Hope will tell Thomas that Liam proposed to her. Thomas will then freak out when Hope tells him Liam’s conditions for a marriage to take place. It appears as if Liam’s stipulations may involve Thomas or Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) also has something on his mind. He will tell Steffy that he thinks that she belongs with Liam.

Thursday, January 9 — Thomas Manipulates Steffy

Thomas does not want Hope to marry Liam. The soap opera spoilers hint that he will scheme by setting Hope up for heartbreak. The designer will use Steffy to deliver the blow.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will tell Ridge that she wants to give their marriage a chance. She will invite him to come back home after so many months apart. But will Ridge be ready to move back to the Logan estate?

Loading...

Friday, January 10 — Hope’s Shocking Decision

Hope will be devastated after she falls for Thomas’ scheme. She will then make a shocking decision that could change her life drastically forever. It seems as if Thomas will finally succeed in breaking up Hope and Liam.

Ridge and Brooke’s reunion will be short-lived. It seems as if the fallout from the drama that Thomas caused will ruin their romantic moment.