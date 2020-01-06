Lindsey Graham Slams Colin Kaepernick, AOC Over Condemnation Of Soleimani Killing

While on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures,Donald Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and New York City Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over their criticisms of the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Newsweek reports.

“Yeah, he’s a loser on and off the field,” Graham said to host Maria Bartiromo of Kaepernick, who accused the United States of using “militarism” to police and plunder the “non white world.”

“He has no idea what the Iranian regime has done to the region, he has no idea that they have 600 American deaths as a result of IEDs made in Iran and used in Iraq.”

Graham continued to call Kaepernick a “racist” for his “un-American” comments before claiming that the quarterback is “so blinded” by his “hatred of Trump” that he cannot distinguish between the United States and the Ayatollah.

The 64-year-old South Carolina senator then turned his sights to Ocasio-Cortez for her criticism of Trump’s threat to attack Iranian cultural sites, which she called war crimes.

“You do not need congressional authorization to defend troops in the field in harm’s way,” Graham said, claiming that Ocasio-Cortez isn’t familiar with the laws pertaining to armed conflict.

My response to Colin Kaepernick about “American terrorist attacks.” Watch, Like, and Retweet if you agree! pic.twitter.com/Xr6fMjWYQy — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 5, 2020

Per Mediaite, Graham also used his appearance to go on the offensive in regards to the forthcoming impeachment trial facing Trump for the two articles of impeachment that the House approved last month. Graham told Bartiromo that he plans to change the Senate rules to force a trial, which is currently being held up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to hold onto the articles in what some have called a smart political move.

“Let the House managers appointed by Pelosi make their argument. Let the president make his argument, why the two articles are flawed,” Graham said, later calling Pelosi’s decision a “political stunt.”

Graham said he plans to work with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to rewrite the rules of the Senate to begin the trial without Pelosi’s go-ahead. According to Graham, changing the rules could be accomplished in a matter of days.

As The Inquisitr reported, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said that Democrats aren’t planning on holding onto the articles of impeachment “indefinitely.” However, he noted that the party wants to ensure that the trial will be fair, likely due to McConnell and Graham previously making it clear that they did not plan to approach the trial in a non-partisan manner.