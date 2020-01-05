WWE Rumors: Matt Hardy Joining AEW

Matt Hardy‘s lack of television time in recent months suggests that WWE has no plans for the 10-time champion. While the legendary performer has featured on a couple of recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, in losing efforts against rising stars, it’s clear that his days in the company are coming to an end. He hasn’t signed a new deal at the time of this writing.

Hardy’s contract is set to expire next month, which has led to rumors that he’ll retire from in-ring competition or go elsewhere. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Lords of Pain, he could be one of two superstars set to join All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

“One of the top names mentioned is Matt Hardy, who has kept his stock up thanks to the return of his W(B)roken character in the Free The Delete episodes he’s released on his YouTube page. Also mentioned was former Bludgeon Brother Luke Harper, who was finally given his WWE release in early December after requesting to be let go back in April.”

As the above quote states, Hardy has been rebuilding his reputation with some bizarre vignettes on his YouTube channel, which hint at him reprising his “Broken” gimmick when he leaves WWE. The character is arguably the most popular persona of Hardy’s storied career, and many fans would love to see him bring it to AEW.

As documented by Wrestling World, a rumor has been floating around which states Hardy will be the mystery leader of AEW’s Dark Order faction. The stable teased the arrival of “The Exalted One” on the latest episode of Dynamite, and while that could be anyone, Hardy’s “Broken” gimmick would be a natural fit.

Hardy also has a history with The Young Bucks, who were subjected to a beatdown courtesy of the Dark Order on a recent edition of Dynamite. From a storyline perspective, it makes sense to have Hardy as their nemesis.

Perhaps WWE would be more inclined to use Hardy more if he committed his future to the company. However, as The Inquisitr documented earlier this week, company management is reportedly more interested in his brother, Jeff.

The company has also shown that they’re more interested in using the Hardy siblings as a tag team, even though both performers have proven time and time again that they have more to offer than being a nostalgia act.