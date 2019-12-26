WWE News: Former Champ Says Vince McMahon Views Jeff Hardy As Bigger Star Than Matt

Is one brother better than the other?

There have been numerous superstars in WWE over the years and one has to believe that upper managements has its share of favorites. The Hardy Boyz have had a few great runs in the company, but right now, things are not really going so well for them. With Jeff Hardy sidelined due to injury and personal troubles, one has to believe that Matt Hardy could still be pushed, but a former champ says Vince McMahon has his reasons for not running with that.

True wrestling fans know that Matt Hardy can be more than successful on his own, but WWE hasn’t given him much of a chance to do that. Jeff has been out of action since May and Matt has only had a small handful of matches despite being perfectly healthy and on the active roster.

When it comes down to it, no fan can really understand why Matt Hardy has been absent from WWE television and why he’s now being buried. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback said on a recent episode of Conversations With The Big Guy that he knows why it is happening.

Ryback said that when he was trying to leave WWE, Vince McMahon gave him the Intercontinental Title. When the big guy chose to not re-sign, he was immediately put into a losing streak and that’s what he feels is happening with Matt Hardy.

As transcribed by Ringside News, Ryback feels as if Vince sees Jeff as the bigger star of The Hardy Boyz and doesn’t want to push Matt on his own.

“It’s certainly not doing Matt any favors with that whole Jeff Hardy situation. But in my personal opinion, based on the history of Matt Hardy and how they have booked him in the past, they’ve always viewed Jeff Hardy as the bigger single’s star in the company’s eyes.”

Ryback believes that it has always been like that with the Hardy Boyz and that Jeff is seen as the bigger star in Vince’s eyes. If WWE does what they’ve done with others, Jeff could have time added onto his contract to make-up for the months missed due to injury.

Matt Hardy’s contract reportedly expires in February or March of 2020, and as of this time, he doesn’t seem to be in a good light.

Anything is possible to happen in WWE and Matt Hardy could end up being pushed on his own in the future or being teamed with Jeff yet again. Either way, the fans have been wanting to see “Broken” or “Woken” Matt, but all they have received is a former champion who loses to everyone.