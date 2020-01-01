Conservative Pundit Dennis Prager Ridicules Anne Frank

Conservative radio host Dennis Prager, the founder of the nonprofit Prager University, recently ridiculed Anne Frank for her immaturity while responding to one of her diary quotes during his Fireside Chat, Newsweek reports. The German-born diarist died in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II and is known for her posthumously published The Diary of a Young Girl, in which she expressed her belief that “people are really good at heart.”

Although Prager called Frank a “wonderful young woman,” he nevertheless suggested that Frank’s immaturity was reason to dismiss her insight. Prager — who was born into an Orthodox Jewish family — also noted that Frank was a “secular Jew” who did not grow up guided by religion.

“I know she wrote that and my answer is: it doesn’t matter that she wrote it. I don’t get my wisdom from teenagers,” he said.

“That she was a wonderful young woman and wrote an unbelievably powerful document that will last forever is beside the point, I don’t expect 16-year-olds, unless they grew up in a religious Jewish or Christian home — she was a secular Jew — most kids believe that. But it is not true. But it has never been an issue with me, ‘well you disagree with Anne Frank.’ So what?”

Prager previously suggested in an essay for Jerusalem Post that Jews have not learned much from the Holocaust, claiming that most Jews outside of Israel still uphold their belief that people are generally good.

Dennis Prager responds to Anne Frank quote about people being good in their hearts with "I don't get my wisdom from teenagers" pic.twitter.com/ayRVgsEQIy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 31, 2019

The 71-year-old writer previously appeared on Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum to promote his new film, No Safe Spaces, which explores the idea that the First Amendment and free speech are under attack at college campuses and other progressive regions of the United States. During the appearance, Prager touched on his belief that modern universities are indoctrinating students and likened a parent sending their child to college as playing Russian roulette.

Prager University is not known to shy away from controversial topics, either. During a recent PragerU clip, Erik Prince, the former CEO of mercenary contractor Blackwater, suggested that the reason the private military company received so much negative press was due to the political left taking issue with his sexuality and connection to weapons and a military facility. The comment received blowback on social media, with many suggesting Prince’s comments were ridiculous and pointing to the company’s connection to the Nisour Square massacre, in which a Blackwater contractor gunned down unarmed Iraqis.