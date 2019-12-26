Andrew Yang Endorsed By ‘Walking Dead’ Actor Steven Yeun

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has secured an endorsement from The Walking Dead actor Steven Yeun, The Hill reports. The news comes not long after actor and musician Donald Glover — stage name Childish Gambino — threw his support behind the 44-year-old serial entrepreneur, who has received praise for his performance at the sixth Democratic presidential debate.

“After meeting and speaking with Andrew Yang several times, I didn’t see a traditional politician; I saw a real human being who is authentic and genuinely cares deeply about everyday people and our country,” Yeun said in a statement.

“I think he is rising to the challenge of a new world and he’s uniquely thinking about the future and the life we will leave for our children and further generations.”

Yeun immigrated to the United States from North Korea and grew up in Troy, Michigan. His endorsement has reportedly “thrilled” Yang, who says that he and his wife, Evelyn, are both fans of The Walking Dead.

“His story is a true testament to the American Dream that immigrants from around the world come to this country to pursue,” Yang said in a statement.

Glover didn’t just endorse Yang but joined the candidate’s campaign as an official creative consultant, Vulture reports. Although it’s still unclear what exactly Glover will be doing, a recent Los Angeles pop-up event co-sponsored by the artist featured gear designed by the This Is America rapper’s team, including hats, sweatshirts, and posters. According to a press release from Yang’s campaign, the merchandise reflects the campaign’s “core policies and values,” noting that there will likely be more collaborations between the two in the future.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Yang received an endorsement from comedian Hannibal Buress back in October. The dark horse candidate has also received support from YouTube star Casey Neistat, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and former NFL wide receiver Antonio Bryant, among others.

Yang received a boost in favorability following the recent Democratic debate, putting him in fourth place in favorability rankings in a recent Morning Consult poll. His surge comes after a slow and steady increase in support from his grassroots base and appearances at all Democratic debates thus far, which he has used to push his signature proposal of a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 per month for all Americans.

Per Newsweek, Yang proposes to pay for his UBI by using a mechanism to take a slice from each Amazon sale, Google search, Facebook ad, and — in time — every AI work unit and robot truck mile.