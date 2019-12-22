‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Dealing With Anxiety After Split From David Eason

Jenelle Evans is opening up to fans about dealing with anxiety after her split from David Eason, saying the situation has left her feeling tired.

As InTouch Weekly noted, the Teen Mom 2 star shared her thoughts in an Instagram story, posting a text update revealing that the changes have been weighing on her.

“I was soooo [sic] tired … until anxiety hit me,” Jenelle wrote, adding a laughing/crying emoji followed by a shrugging emoji.

It has been a whirlwind few months for the MTV reality star. Even before her split with David, Jenelle has been surrounded by controversy that led to major life changes. In the spring, David said he shot and killed the family’s dog after saying it bit his daughter, leading to a police investigation. While neither David nor Jenelle ended up facing charges for the alleged incident, they did lose custody of their children and did not get them back until going through several court appearances.

In the wake of the controversy, MTV fired Jenelle from the Teen Mom series, and her cosmetics line reportedly tanked.

As InTouch Weekly noted, Jenelle moved to Nashville, hundreds of miles from the home the couple shared in North Carolina, after her split from David. The report added that she has given other hints of feeling anxiety about the major life changes, including a message when she celebrated her 28th birthday on Thursday, December 19.

“‘Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person,” she wrote, quoting My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way.

As the report noted, Jenelle has been getting plenty of support from fans amid the difficult stretch in her life. Many have reached out on social media, commending her for making the difficult decision to leave David after it appeared that he was putting her and the kids at risk. That includes support from ex Nathan Griffith, who left a message on Jenelle’s birthday telling her not to mind the “haters.” He added that this was the first time he had seen Jenelle “make serious and positive changes in her life,” noting that he was very proud of her for making the tough call.

But Jenelle has also come under criticism from some who accused her of only breaking up with David in the hope of getting her job back from MTV.