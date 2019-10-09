Jenelle Evans Reportedly Dropped By Makeup Manufacturer, Teases New Samples For Cosmetics Line

Jenelle Evans recently launched her eyebrow kit with a launch party in New York City. However, a new report from Radar Online claims that the mom-of-three has been sent a termination letter from the company, XJ Beauty. A source spoke to the site about the alleged drama.

“XJ Beauty sent Jenelle a termination letter on September 19. It stated that XJ Beauty will no longer be involved or work with JE Cosmetics and Jenelle Evans.”

Reportedly, the remaining inventory will be returned to Jenelle this month. The source claims Jenelle has not signed the letter.

Jenelle hasn’t spoken out about the alleged termination, but she did open up about her cosmetics line on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

She took to Instagram to answer fans questions on her stories and one fan asked her what it was like for the mom-of-three to have her very own cosmetics line.

“The creative side is fun, but when it comes down to business my advice is be your own boss,” Jenelle wrote.

Speculation that Jenelle’s product had been dropped by the manufacturer started two weeks ago. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a user from Reddit claimed to have received an email about the situation after reaching out to the company about an alleged “quality control issue” with the product she had purchased.

On Wednesday, Jenelle posted new “product samples” for JECosmetics to her Instagram story. She didn’t go into detail about what kind of samples were in the packaging, but she included the hashtag “coming soon.”

Jenelle Evans shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her first child, a son. Her mother, Barbara Evans, eventually gained custody of her son. However, Jenelle has frequent visitation with her son. Jenelle went on to have another son with Nathan Griffith before she met and married her husband David Eason. Together, Jenelle and David have one child together, a 2-year-old daughter.

MTV cut ties with Jenelle earlier this year, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently hinted at the possibility of another reality show opportunity.

Since leaving Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has been working hard on her other endeavors. Although fans can’t keep up with her on the hit MTV reality show, they can follow her on social media where she often updates her fans about what is going on in her life.