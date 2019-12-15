Fox News Poll Shows Support For Donald Trump’s Impeachment Surge Among Independents

A new Fox News poll shows a surge in support among independents for Donald Trump’s impeachment, with a total of 54 percent of Americans now saying the president should be impeached.

While the overall support for Trump’s impeachment remained largely steady, the results saw a rise in support among independents, a demographic that had previously appeared to waver on whether Trump should face impeachment. The poll showed that 45 percent of independent voters now support impeachment, an increase from 7 points since the last poll taken in October.

The poll from Fox News also shows growth in what at one point appeared to be an increasingly supportive demographic for Trump. Polls in November appeared to show a souring among independents for impeaching Trump. The polls led to questions about whether moving forward with impeachment was a growing political risk for Democrats.

“All of these numbers are consistent with other trends that suggest Democrats are losing the impeachment debate, particularly in swing states and districts,” Chris Wilson, a GOP pollster and president of WPA Intelligence, told The Hill for a story in November.

The poll found that not all Americans who want Trump to be impeached actually want to see him removed from office. A total of 50 percent say he should be impeached and removed from office, while 4 percent only wanted to see him be impeached by the House of Representatives. The likelihood of Trump being removed by the Senate, which would require a two-thirds vote and a significant number of Republicans to turn against Trump, appears to be small.

As Newsweek noted, Trump has not taken kindly to unsupportive polls from Fox News, often lashing out at the network when it showed support for his impeachment or when pundits criticized his behavior.

“Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing?” Trump wrote on Sunday.

Trump has also taken aim at the network when it hosts pundits who agree that his attempts to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on Joe Biden constituted an impeachable offense.

Other recent polls have reflected the top-line findings of Fox News, that Americans remain almost evenly divided over whether Trump should be impeached. The polls have the potential to change, as the impeachment process has now reached the full House after the Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment.