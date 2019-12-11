The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reveals If Lisa Vanderpump Will Return To ‘RHOBH’

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are weighing in.

Could Lisa Vanderpump be considering returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just months after turning in her resignation?

During an interview with OK! Magazine earlier this week, Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, who recently released their very own cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails, revealed that when it comes to Vanderpump’s potential return to the older series, they don’t see it happening anytime soon.

“I don’t know… I don’t think it’s completely out of the question but I really doubt it right now,” Sandoval explained, via YouTube, on December 9.

“I don’t know… Definitely I don’t think it’s…. I mean, I don’t know. I would be speculating,” Madix added, refusing to give much of an answer in regard to Vanderpump and her future with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I never say anything is really out of the question but I just doubt it right now,” Sandoval continued.

For the past several years, Sandoval and Madix have both been quite close to Vanderpump as they’ve starred alongside her on Vanderpump Rules and worked alongside her at her many restaurants, including SUR Restaurant and TomTom, which Sandoval and Vanderpump co-own with the latter’s husband, Ken Todd, and co-star Tom Schwartz.

They’ve also teamed with one another for charity work.

Vanderpump decided to call it quits with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in June after appearing on the series in a full-time role for the series’ first nine seasons. Around the same time, she and her co-stars began production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which premieres next month.

Although there have been plenty of rumors claiming Vanderpump will one day return to her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has been clear that she is not currently open to doing any such thing, adding that it doesn’t seem to be a concept that makes sense at this time. After all, she’s not currently in touch with any of her former co-stars.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump spoke to Us Weekly magazine last week and said that despite not wanting to return to the show quite yet, she was considering friendship with Denise Richards, who she never truly got to know. As she explained to the outlet, Richards was always quite nice to her and she truly wanted to build a friendship with her.

“I’m sure she’s a very nice woman,” Vanderpump added.