Lisa Page Files Lawsuit Against FBI And President Trump’s Department Of Justice Over Text Message Release

Page accused the FBI and Department of Justice in the lawsuit of violating rights afforded to her under the Federal Privacy Act.

Lisa Page, the former Federal Bureau of Investigation lawyer who unintentionally grabbed headlines in 2017 after several of her private text messages with former FBI agent Peter Strzok were revealed to the public, has filed a lawsuit against both her former employer and the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to Fox News, Page argues in the lawsuit — which she filed on Tuesday — that the release of her private text messages with Strzok was an action in violation of the Federal Privacy Act.

Page is seeking an undisclosed sum of money for what she perceives as a breach of her privacy for numerous reasons, which include “permanent loss of earning capacity due to reputational damage” and “the cost of therapy to cope with unwanted national media exposure and harassment.”

Along with fees for her legal representation, the ex-FBI lawyer also asked for reimbursement for “the cost of childcare during and transportation to multiple investigative reviews and appearances before Congress,” and the “cost of paying a data-privacy service to protect her personal information” after her information was made public.

The former federal lawyer has, at times, become a prime target for Donald Trump and his habit of poking fun at those he considers enemies. Specifically, Page stated in the lawsuit filing that the president has mentioned her “by name in more than 40 tweets and dozens of interviews, press conferences, and statements from the White House, fueling unwanted media attention that has radically altered her day-to-day life.”

According to Politico, Trump has accused Page and Strzok — who were engaged in an extramarital affair — of being “lovers” and “dirty cops.”

Everyone is numb to it, and it no longer shocks as it once would have, but it's still remarkable to see Trump using the bully pulpit of the President of the United States to engage in such name calling (from Lisa Page's lawsuit against DOJ & FBI) pic.twitter.com/Buq5N9N4F4 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 10, 2019

The Russia probe kicked off just days after the release of her text messages with Strzok. Many of the messages they exchanged were derogatory about Trump’s likelihood of winning the presidency and what might happen if he did. Because of that, the president would later cite the negative text messages about him that were exchanged between the two, to accuse those in charge of the Russia probe of using the investigation as a political weapon to undermine his presidency.

Page apparently wasn’t happy about suing her former employer and expressed her sorrow in a tweet announcing the suit on Tuesday.

“I take little joy in having done so, but what they did in leaking my messages to the press was not only wrong, it was illegal,” Page tweeted.

The lawsuit came just a day after a bombshell report from the Inspector General’s office revealed that there was no indication that the Russia probe was launched due to any political bias toward Trump, as reported by The Inquisitr.