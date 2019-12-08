Marianne Williamson Eyes Appearance On ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan has so far hosted Democratic presidential hopefuls Andrew Yang, Bernie Sanders, and Tulsi Gabbard on The Joe Rogan Experience, and it looks like candidate Marianne Williamson is hoping that she’ll be the next primary candidate to get a spot.

“I wish he would have me on his show. It’s great. I must’ve said something or done something at some point to make him uninterested…” she tweeted late last month.

Since Williamson’s tweet, many have taken to press Rogan to have the author and self-help guru on his podcast.

“I would definitely watch it! @joerogan please make this happen!” one user wrote.

“I’d love to see this conversation!” wrote another.

“Obligatory @joerogan pls,” another pleaded.

Rogan’s name has been thrust into the presidential primary on numerous occasions. A current Change.org petition has over 230,000 signatures and calls for Rogan to host his own presidential debates, suggesting that voters have become “disenfranchised with pundits and/or anchors” who have “ulterior motives or ties to a certain party or politician.”

After the lack of speaking time Yang received at the first Democratic presidential debate, American mathematician and podcaster Eric Weinstein urged the 44-year-old serial entrepreneur to lead a longer internet-based debate format. Later, Weinstein revealed on Twitter that he, Rogan, and podcaster Sam Harris discussed hosting their own long-form debates.

The possibility of Rogan hosting a debate format led to some considering how things would play out.

“Imagine Joe Rogan asking Marianne Williamson about DMT and Aliens at the next debate. That’s the quality content America wants,” tweeted Phillip Nieto, a Daily Caller contributor.

Per The Verge, Rogan’s podcast is believed to be a big reason that Yang began gaining traction in the primary.

“The tipping point was an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast in February,” the report reads.

Sanders’ appearance was also well-received and currently has over 10,000,000 views on YouTube. Per Newsweek, The Young Turks Network correspondent Emma Vigeland called the appearance a “smart move” on behalf of Sanders’ team. Vigeland noted that Rogan’s reach to liberals, conservatives and independents is “enormous” and praised Rogan’s “humanizing, fascinating” approach to interviewing. Others applauded Sanders for being willing to sit down and answer questions for an hour — much longer than standard political interviews.

Gabbard has appeared on the podcast three times to date, with her most recent appearance alongside retired United States Navy SEAL and podcaster Jocko Willink. The video currently has over 3,000,000 views on YouTube, making it the third-most watched of all the candidates’ appearances on the podcast, with Yang’s in second with over 4,000,000 views and Sanders’ at the top.