President Trump Would Be Convicted In ‘Three Minutes Flat’ In Front Of A Jury, Says Jerry Nadler

Nadler slammed the president for his refusal to comply with the House Judiciary Committee, calling the move 'unprecedented.'

As the House Judiciary Committee continues to process its phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his alleged wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine, Chairman Jerry Nadler claimed that the president would be quickly convicted in front of a jury.

According to The Hill, Nadler held nothing back Sunday during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union telling host Dana Bash that he believes the case made against Trump by House Democrats is “rock solid” and brushed aside Republicans’ argument that all the evidence so far is based on “hearsay nonsense.”

“I think the case we have, if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat,” Nadler said.

Nadler also ripped the president for his complete refusal to comply with the House Judiciary Committee or the House Intelligence Committee in the ongoing impeachment probe, something Nadler described as “unprecedented.”

“And it ill behooves a president or his partisans to say you don’t have enough direct evidence when the reason we don’t have even more direct evidence is the president has ordered everybody in the executive branch not to cooperate with Congress in the impeachment inquiry, something that is unprecedented in American history and is a contempt of Congress by itself,” Nadler charged.

The New York Democrat then praised the people in the U.S. intelligence community and the witnesses who have given testimony so far as part of the impeachment investigation.

Nadler also indicated that, like House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, he will be largely rejecting a list of witnesses requested by Republicans, citing their lack of relevance in the case. Republicans requested Schiff himself to testify in this phase of the impeachment inquiry, but Nadler reassured Bash that it wasn’t a possibility, given the fact that Schiff was never witness to anything that happened between Trump and Ukraine.

Saul Martinez / Getty Images

On Monday, Nadler’s committee will process evidence presented to them by investigators which will help determine the proper course of action in the impeachment investigation process, even revealing that it’s “possible” that there will be an impeachment vote held as soon as this week.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote a scathing letter to Nadler on Friday, making it clear in no uncertain terms that the president, nor the White House, would be compliant with the House Judiciary Committee’s portion of the impeachment inquiry.

In the letter, Cipollone accused House Democrats of wasting Americans’ time while calling the entire impeachment process in the House a “charade.”