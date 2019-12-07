Rudy Giuliani Has New Information On Ukraine & Will Report It To Congress, President Trump Claims

'He has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress," President Trump said on Saturday.

Rudy Giuliani has new information about Ukraine and will share it with Congress and Attorney General William Barr, President Donald Trump told reporters at a press conference Saturday.

“He’s going to make a report, I think to the attorney general and to Congress. He says he has a lot of good information. I have not spoken to him about that information yet,” Trump told reporters Saturday, per The Hill.

“He has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress…and also to the attorney general and the Department of Justice,” the president said. “I hear he has found plenty.”

Per The Hill, Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine has been called into question as it occurs as Congress attempts to determine whether the president committed an impeachable offense in reportedly pressuring the Eastern European nation into what has been called politically-motivated investigations. Giuliani has reportedly used his trip to Ukraine to continue to attempt to convince the public that the president did nothing wrong with in his actions, according to The Hill.

Giuliani during his trip has met with several prominent Ukrainian figures, including a former diplomat who has spread a conspiracy theory suggesting that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election that saw Trump elected to the White House. As The Hill noted, the claim has so far gone unsubstantiated.

The president’s personal lawyer also appeared in photographs from his December trip to have met with Yuriy Lutsenko, a Ukrainian politician who has proposed a joint Ukraine-U.S. investigation into allegations of corruption.

The former New York City mayor on Thursday tweeted that the former vice president and other Obama administration officials had led to an increase in corruption in Ukraine in the later years of the Obama White House, from 2014 to 2016. He did not substantiate those claims, though he suggested he would provide evidence in the future.

“This evidence will all be released very soon,” Giuliani said in the second part of the two-part Twitter thread. In the first tweet, Giuliani claimed that there is “compelling evidence” Vice President Biden committed criminal actions in Ukraine, and said the so-called criminal actions have presented challenges in combating corruption in Ukraine.

The relationship between the president and the former New York City mayor has come into question recently as Giuliani faces new legal questions into his own business dealings. Giuliani last month was accused of publicly attempting to blackmail the president, claiming in an interview to have “insurance” so that the president would not turn on him amid his own legal troubles.

Still, Giuliani has remained a fierce defender of the 45th president amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry and investigation into the president’s reported withholding of congressionally approved funding to Ukraine as he made request to the nation’s government to investigate theories relating to a DNC server and his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

On the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that has become the cornerstone of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry, the president mentioned involving Giuliani in his requested investigations.