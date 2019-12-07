Ukraine Newspaper Trolls Rudy Giuliani Amid Visits To Country’s Capital

Ukraine’s oldest English-language newspaper, Kyiv Post, recently trolled Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, by resurfacing an old October headline that put Giuliani at the top of the president’s “shady cast of characters,” Newsweek reports.

“Regarding @RudyGiuliani’s meetings in Kyiv on behalf of@realDonaldTrump, this Kyiv Post cover looks even more relevant today,” the publication tweeted Friday.

The headline comes from an article covering the Ukraine scandal that both Giuliani and Trump are tied to. The report examines the alleged involvement of Giuliani, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker, and former Energy Secretary Rick Perry in the scandal at the center of the current impeachment probe against Trump. Reportedly, Trump crafted a pressure campaign on Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Per The Hill, Giuliani traveled to Ukraine this week and met with multiple Ukrainian officials. Giuliani reportedly attempted to gather information that would support the necessity of an investigation into the Bidens to maintain the relationship between the United States and Ukraine.

During his visit, Giuliani allegedly met with former Ukrainian diplomat Andriy Telizhenko, who pushed the controversial theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Telizhenko was the primary source for a Politico article that promoted the theory, which is now frequently pushed by the top-ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes. Notably, Nunes himself may be in hot water due to his alleged involvement in the reported pressure campaign on Ukraine.

Giuliani tweeted about his travels, providing a glimpse into his efforts to paint Trump’s enemies as criminals.

“In reviewing my notes, it seems to me that a large-scale joint investigation into Ukraine and the U.S. would uncover and recover billions stolen by crooks, from both countries, at the highest levels. This would be the most effective way to bring our two countries together.”

This thread about Giuliani and his shady meetings became very popular, so I want to quickly promote my excellent colleagues. Real truth-seekers who want to know what's happening in Ukraine, read the @KyivPost. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/ozeEusD0Q3 — Jack Laurenson (@JackLaurenson) December 6, 2019

Giuliani also allegedly met with independent Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach. Global News reports that a statement Derkach posted on Facebook claims the pair discussed “the creation of an interparliamentary group to fight corruption.”

Trump is currently facing an impeachment inquiry for allegedly leveraging foreign aid to drive forward his pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. Giuliani is accused of acting as the president’s lieutenant in the scheme to carry out Trump’s orders to White House officials.

The president has denied any wrongdoing of his dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.