Just 38 Percent Of Voter Have A Favorable View Of Michael Bloomberg, New Poll Suggests

Bloomberg had the lowest favorability rating among the top-five candidates.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg‘s late entry to the 2020 Democratic Party primary race for president hasn’t seemed to gain him many fans, as just 38 percent of potential voters said they had a positive opinion of the candidate, according to a poll released Tuesday by Politico/Morning Consult.



In the poll, conducted from November 25 to December 1, former Vice President Joe Bien was on top of the race, with 29 percent of 15,773 likely Democratic Primary voters who said that the former vice president was their preferred candidate. In second place was Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was just nine points behind Biden with 20 percent of support among voters.

Bloomberg found himself in fifth place, with just five percent of support among primary voters, which put him behind Biden; Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who had support from 15 percent of the voters polled; and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg who had the support of 9 percent of voters.

The other top-five candidates – which also included California Sen. Kamala Harris who tied Bloomberg for the fifth-place spot – all had higher favorability ratings among potential voters when compared to Bloomberg. Seventy-three percent had a positive view of the former vice president, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had the highest favorability rate among candidates with 73 percent of individuals surveyed saying they had a positive view of the self-described Democratic Socialist.

Sixty-two percent of likely voters said they had a positive view of Warren, while 51 percent said they had a positive view of Bloomberg’s fellow fifth-place occupant Harris.

Candidates who polled below the top five had higher favorability ratings as well. American Businessman Andrew Yang, who polled in seventh place behind fifth place Bloomberg and Harris, had a 41 percent favorability rating in the poll.

Bloomberg didn’t have the lowest favorability rating, however. Just 37 percent of voters – one point less than Bloomberg – had a positive view of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar who was tied for eighth place in the race with 2 percent of support alongside New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and Billionaire Tom Steyer.

Thirty percent had a positive view of Steyer, while 22 percent had a positive view of the Hawaii Democrat, who recently announced she wouldn’t run for her seat in Congress in order to focus on her presidential aspirations. Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick are tied for the lowest favorability rating in the race with 17 percent of support among the voters.