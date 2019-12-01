House Intelligence Committee Will Reportedly Review Donald Trump Impeachment Report On Monday

On Monday, the House Intelligence Committee will review a report on its investigations into President Donald Trump‘s dealings with Ukraine, according to The Hill.

The report is expected to be adopted on Tuesday evening and then sent to the House Judiciary Committee, which could draft articles of impeachment within the next few weeks.

As an anonymous committee official explained for The Hill, “On Tuesday, the Committee will hold a business meeting, following our regularly scheduled briefing, at 6 pm to consider and adopt the report.”

“The report – along with any Minority Views — will then be forwarded to the Judiciary Committee pursuant to H.Res. 660,” the official said.

This revelation comes on the heels of Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s letter to Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives. Earlier this week, without specifying a date, Schiff said that his committee is preparing a report to be sent to lawmakers after they return from the Thanksgiving recess.

Schiff also noted that the committees investigating Trump will continue their activity, and he did not rule out the possibility of further hearings. According to Schiff, the investigation uncovered that the president invited foreign meddling in U.S. elections, jeopardizing national security to benefit himself.

“Over the course of our inquiry, we have uncovered a months-long effort in which President Trump again sought foreign interference in our elections for his personal and political benefit at the expense of our national interest,” he said.

According to Schiff, the House has evidence that Trump “conditioned official acts” on the government of Ukraine, “announcing sham, politically-motivated investigations that would help President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.”

According to the top Democrat, House investigators have uncovered a “massive amount of evidence” against Trump, despite “obstruction” from the White House.

House Democrats are reportedly drafting four different articles of impeachment against Trump. They reportedly want to impeach the president over obstruction of justice, obstruction of the United States Congress, bribery, and abuse of power.

Furthermore, Democrats allegedly plan on holding a formal vote to impeach the president before Christmas, right after Judiciary Committee hearings are finalized. If the House votes for impeachment, the Senate will most likely hold a full trial, Republicans have suggested.

As Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham recently explained, Republicans do not have the votes to outright dismiss articles of impeachment, so they will hold a trial and call their own witnesses to testify, following the Bill Clinton impeachment model.

According to House Democrats, Trump froze military aid to Ukraine, pressuring the country’s government to investigate his political opponents, including former Vice President Joe Biden.