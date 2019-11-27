Donald Trump Parrots ‘Fox News’ Claim Of ‘War On Thanksgiving’ At Florida Rally On Tuesday

Donald Trump kicked off a campaign rally in Florida by telling supporters that 'some people' want to change the name of Thanksgiving.

Donald Trump arrived in Florida on Tuesday afternoon to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. But before heading to Mar-a-Lago, Trump made a stop about 50 miles south of the mansion that he recently declared to be his new, legal residence after spending his entire life as a resident of New York City.

Trump held a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida — just west of Fort Lauderdale — where he opened his rambling, seemingly off-the-cuff address by apparently repeating a contrived Fox News story alleging that liberals are waging a “War on Thanksgiving.” According to the media-monitoring site Media Matters, earlier this month the conservative news network favored by Trump aired a series of broadcasts claiming that “liberals” now want to “cancel Thanksgiving.”

While stopping short of the claim that liberals want Thanksgiving done away with altogether, Trump instead told his crowd of supporters at the 20,737-seat BB&T Center — which also serves as home to the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers — that “some people want to change the name Thanksgiving,” according to an account of the rally by MediaIte.

“Everybody in this room I know loves the name Thanksgiving and we’re not changing it,” Trump promised his supporters, without identifying any of the “people” who supposedly want to change the name of the 156-year-old holiday.

Though Thanksgiving has been celebrated in the United States since even before the country’s inception, President Abraham Lincoln declared the day a national holiday in 1863.

According to Media Matters, several different Fox News programs seized on a November 5 article by Alexandra Emanuelli published by HuffPost. In the article, Emanuelli outlines a series of suggestions for families to reduce their carbon footprint during Thanksgiving dinner.

But Fox News host Tucker Carlson on November 7 made a plainly false claim about the article, telling his viewers that the HuffPost article was “demanding that you cancel Thanksgiving dinner.”

Earlier in the same day, Fox and Friends also ran a segment about the HuffPost article, claiming wrongly that it said Emanuelli was “telling America cancel Thanksgiving because of the carbon footprint, telling you not to travel to see family, don’t eat meat, eat veggies.”

Fox and Friends is among Trump’s favorite broadcasts on the network, and not only as a viewer. Trump frequently calls in to the show to air various grievances. On Friday of last week, Trump phoned in to the show and spoke for 53 minutes.

Fox News was not alone in conservative media in attacking the HuffPost article by wildly misstating its arguments. The Daily Wire site accused Emanuelli of trying to “guilt” readers into skipping Thanksgiving, while The Blaze said that HuffPost “proposed cancelling” the holiday, according to Media Matters.