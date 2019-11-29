Here Are The 5 Best Black Friday Deals At Target

The popular retailer is offering up major price cuts on electronics, toys, and more.

Target has long been known for its Black Friday deals and doorbusters and 2019 is no exception. The popular retail chain kicked off the holiday season earlier this month with weekly sales, but for Black Friday on November 29, things will go to a new level with slashed prices on electronics, toys, houseware goods, and more.

Target dropped the coveted Black Friday sales ad early so fans could scour it ahead of the crowds on the busy shopping day. Here are some of the top deals.

56″ Element Roku Smart Tv

One of the biggest doorbuster deals is listed right on the front page of the Target ad — a 65-inch Element Roku smart TV. The 4K UHD HDR TV comes with easy access to streaming sites such as Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube and it’s priced at a jaw-dropping $279.

Beats SOLO3 Wireless Headphones

Another electronics-related must-have is perfect for anyone with music-loving teens on their holiday list. The colorful Dr. Dre-branded Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are on sale for just $129.99, which is a huge $170 drop from the regular price of $299.99.

Xbox Consoles

Target loves to give out bonus gift cards with their specials, and this one’s a doozy — the Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle is $100 off at just $199 and it comes with a $40 Target card. In addition, any Xbox One X console comes with a $40 gift card and there’s a slew of Xbox games — including Madden 20 — and PS4 games that are half price.

Nikon D3500 DSLR Bundle

Photography buffs may want to scoop up an insane deal on a professional-style camera. The Nikon D3500 DSLR bundle is usually priced at $849.99, but for Black Friday it’s cut to $399.99, a $450 savings. The high-end set includes multiple lenses and a bag.

Kitchen Aid Mixer

For the baker on your list, Kitchen Aid’s coveted 5-quart professional mixer is available for $229.99, down $200 from its normal price. The iconic kitchen must-have is available in light blue, red, black, or silver.

More Special Purchases

In addition to the Black Friday deals, Target is advertising some unique special purchase items for the kids on your list — and maybe for a nostalgic adult. Pac-Man or Marvel upright video game cabinets are available for $249.99. The 4-foot tall arcade-style consoles come with a 17″ inch color LED screen and will take you back to the ’80s. In addition, the store is offering a 3-foot teddy bear for just $10 on Black Friday. These are both in-store items only and can’t be ordered online.

Target’s 54-page Black Friday ad also showcases deals on luggage, clothing, bikes, toys, and much more. The Black Friday sale starts on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m. Doors reopen on Black Friday at 7 a.m.