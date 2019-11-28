Is Best Buy Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Although Black Friday may arguably be the biggest day of the year for bargain hunters, many shoppers will likely be looking forward to Thanksgiving Day itself in order to take advantage of doorbuster deals. Fortunately, a number of retailers have since confirmed that they will be open at some point on Thursday to accommodate these buyers, including consumer electronics giant Best Buy.

As noted on the Best Buy website, most locations will be open from 5 p.m. local time on Thursday to 1 a.m. on Friday, giving shoppers eight hours to search for the best deals before the store reopens at 8 a.m. Stores in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, however, will be closed on Thanksgiving — Maine-based locations will reopen at 12 a.m. on Black Friday, while stores in the latter two states will resume business one hour later, at 1 a.m. The electronics chain also stressed that Thanksgiving and Black Friday opening and closing times may vary in certain areas “where required by law or by landlord regulations,” while mall-based store hours may likewise depend on the mall’s holiday schedule.

Shoppers who want to verify the exact Thanksgiving business hours of their nearest Best Buy location can use the retailer’s store locator tool, simply by entering their zip code or city and state, hitting the “Find Stores” button, then clicking on the “Store details” link.

Regarding the deals that customers can expect at Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day, USA Today reported that the retailer is offering discounts of up to $250 on Apple’s iPad Pro and up to $200 on the 10.2-inch iPad. Buyers who may be more interested in a Samsung device, on the other hand, can save up to $500 on the Galaxy Note 10 series, though the publication noted that this applies to “qualified” activations only. A variety of other tech products — television sets, smart home devices, DSLR cameras, gaming consoles, and laptops — were also mentioned by USA Today in the aforementioned deal recap.

Loading...

Meanwhile, buyers concerned about the possibility of long lines at physical Best Buy stores on Thanksgiving or Black Friday need not worry, as online shoppers have their share of options to choose from. As further explained by USA Today, the retailer is offering in-store pickup for “many” online orders within one hour of purchase, as well as same-day delivery in “close to 40 U.S. metro cities.” Other alternatives include free next-day delivery on “thousands” of products and free standard shipping on all items through Christmas, with no minimum purchase.