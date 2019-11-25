‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Thanksgiving Shocker At The Newmans

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of November 25 through November 29 bring Thanksgiving to Genoa City. Jack Abbott revisits his life and is grateful to celebrate the holiday with his family.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) joins the Abbotts for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to SheKnows Soaps. While she’s home, Jack (Peter Bergman) looks back over the years as he reads the memoir that he and Traci (Beth Maitland) wrote about the Abbott family. The whole group shares a beautiful moment of togetherness.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) is cornered. Devon (Bryton James) ends up confronting Cane because Colin (Tristan Rogers) drops a bombshell that Cane was part of the con with Katherine’s will. Cane attempts to defend himself, but Devon will find out the truth no matter what the cost.

However, the money is missing because Colin hid it and will not reveal the location of Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. Before the end of the week, Cane must face the music, and things will not go well for him.

After the hostage debacle at The Grand Phoenix, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) helps Abby (Melissa Ordway) do damage control to win back some guests. The hotel hasn’t been open very long, but it has already had two major headline-making problems. If Abby isn’t careful, the whole thing will end up failing, which is something she isn’t willing to see.

At Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) battles for his place in the company now that Jack (Peter Bergman) is at the helm, and Kyle is co-COO with Lauren (Tracey Bregman). It doesn’t help matters when Theo (Tyler Johnson) invades Kyle’s territory. Theo working at Jabot is going to be a tough adjustment for Kyle.

As the week goes on, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) face their new reality. She’s helping Adam (Mark Grossman) take care of Connor (Judah Mackey), and Nick knows she has to focus on her son, but he lost some of his faith in Chelsea after her secrets came out, which causes a problem with their relationship. Ultimately, Chelsea’s loyalty is put to the test.

Meanwhile, Adam and Chance (Donny Boaz) discuss their past. Hopefully, they aren’t anywhere near Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) when they do so because she is desperate to see what connects Chance and Adam.

For the holiday, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) hold a family dinner at the ranch, and it takes an unexpected turn, which isn’t surprising considering what the family has gone through during the past year.

Before the day is over, several residents of Genoa City join Sharon (Sharon Case) at Crimson Lights to help feed the homeless.