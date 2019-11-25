Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Donald Trump’s Record Of ‘Corruption’ And ‘Jailed Kids’

Donald Trump attacked progressive New York City Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the weekend and suggested that she and the other prominent members of her party — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff — are not succeeding in passing meaningful legislation, Newsweek reports.

The 30-year-old freshman congresswoman hit back at Trump and suggested that she has accomplished more than he has during the course of his presidency.

“In my first 11 months I’ve cosponsored 339 pieces of legislation, authored 15, took on Big Pharma w/ my colleagues in hearings that brought PreP generic a year early & exposed abuse of power. In 4 years, you’ve jailed kids & made corruption the cause celebré. Try to keep up.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has set his sights on Ocasio-Cortez, who threw her support behind one of the president’s Democratic rivals, Bernie Sanders, during his recent comeback rally in Queens. The president previously shared a Republican National Committee (RNC) advertisement that showed Ocasio-Cortez talking about “preventing a potentially disastrous outcome” in 2020.

The line was seized by conservatives, who believe it is akin to admitting that the Democrats are attempting to rig the 2020 election via the impeachment probe into Trump. According to Ocasio-Cortez, her comments were taken out of context and were actually addressing potential foreign interference in future United States elections.

Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do Nothing Democrats. USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

According to The Hill, the full interview in question reveals Ocasio-Cortez talking about both supporting Trump’s impeachment, as well as what she believes is a need for the House to “move quite quickly,” suggesting that the 2020 election could be compromised.

“So this is not just about something that has occurred. This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year,” she continued.

New RNC ad uses Democrats' own words on impeachment against them pic.twitter.com/GDm8xgJ0wR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported, Ocasio-Cortez previously ripped Trump for alluding to the Civil War and tweeting a quote from Pastor Robert Jeffress theorizing that such a conflict may result from the president’s removal from office. The congresswoman blasted the comment as “cowardly” and “pathetic” and suggested that Trump is more interested in himself than the United States.

“This President has never been interested in leading. He’s interested in consolidating power with a cult of personality.”

Ocasio-Cortez recently criticized Trump’s decision to attack former U.S Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in real-time as she testified against him on Capitol Hill. Per The Hill, Ocasio-Cortez said that Trump’s attacks were tantamount to obstruction of justice, adding that the comments could be used to draft another article of impeachment against him.