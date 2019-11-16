Fox News Host: Donald Trump Tweeting Insults At Marie Yovanovitch Made Him Look Like A ‘Big Dumb Baby’

On Friday, Fox News host Lisa Kennedy called President Donald Trump a “big dumb baby” for insulting former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, reports Newsweek.

Trump attacked Yovanovitch via Twitter, as she was testifying before the United States Congress.

“She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him,” the president wrote, adding that he has done “far more” for Ukraine than former President Barack Obama.

According to Kennedy, the insults made the commander-in-chief look like a “big dumb baby.”

“Should the president be tweeting at her mid-hearing? No, it makes him look like a big dumb baby,” she said, explaining that she believes Trump’s Twitter attacks actually helped Yovanovitch look like a “victim,” and also ensured that the public pays attention to the hearing.

“And he makes her look like a victim and if he’d just let it go, this entire, the last two days of hearings and testimony would’ve been a snoozefest,” Kennedy said.

The host also praised Democrats and Republicans present at the hearing, arguing that members of both parties “did a good job.”

Kennedy suggested that Democrats managed to demonstrate that Yovanovitch is a credible witness, and that Republicans proved she was not fired by Trump.

“Democrats and Republicans did a good job, not only of showing that she had a very impressive decades-long record, but also that she wasn’t fired, she was reassigned, and she’s still employed, and she’s teaching at Georgetown,” Kennedy said.

The host also defended the president against House Democrats’ accusations, however, arguing that he did not commit impeachable offenses during his contacts with the Ukrainian government.

According to Kennedy, having a quid pro quo agreement with a foreign government — as Trump had with Ukraine, according to Democrats — is “not necessarily illegal.”

Kennedy: "Should the president be tweeting at her mid-hearing, no. *It makes him look like a big dumb baby.*" pic.twitter.com/DEvnsolG8i — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 15, 2019

According to House Democrats, Trump committed impeachable offenses by pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. According to Democrats, in an attempt to force Ukraine to investigate and damage his political opponents, Trump withheld military aid.

Their allegations are based on a complained filed by an anonymous intelligence community whistleblower, and reportedly corroborated by the transcript of Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to some legal experts, House Democrats have a strong case against Trump. For instance, in a recent interview, former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah argued that evidence gathered in the impeachment probe thus far suggests Trump engineered a “shakedown” of the Ukrainian government, engaging in bribery and extortion.