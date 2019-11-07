Black Friday 2019: Target Gets Head Start On Holiday Sales With Slew Of Deals To Start November

Black Friday 2019 may still be a few weeks away, but Target is getting a head start on holiday sales as the retail chain offers sales on televisions, electronics, and video games to start November — including some deals better than the ones offered after Thanksgiving.

As Forbes noted, the retail chain has released its Black Friday ad scan that shows big sales on all of the traditional holiday shopping items, but noted that it is offering some pre-Black Friday deals that are often even better.

“Everyone may be talking about Target’s Black Friday ad, but they are missing that some of the best deals — including several of laptop and TV doorbusters — are available right now,” the report noted.

The current deals in Target’s pre-Black Friday sale include a $200 gift card for shoppers who purchase the Galaxy Note 10 with qualified activation from AT&T and a Samsung 75-inch Smart 4K UHD TV for $1,099 — a full $500 off the non-sale price.

Other deals included:

Samsung 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV for $279.99, which is $100 off the non-sale price.

TCL 55-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $299.99, which is $150 off the non-sale price.

While there were a number of other sales that will actually start on Thanksgiving, the report noted that earlier shoppers could be rewarded with better deals on some items. The pre-sale appeared to give Target a bit of an edge on competitors that were also releasing Black Friday ad scans this week.

The pre-Black Friday sales seem to be part of a growing trend that is pushing the holiday shopping season earlier into November each year. As CNET noted last year, a growing number of retail chains were starting their sales during the evening — and sometimes even the start of the day — on Thanksgiving rather than waiting until the stroke of midnight or the morning on Black Friday. Walmart kicked off its Black Friday season at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, for example, offering Christmas cookies and coffee for shoppers willing to break free from their family gatherings to start holiday shopping. Black Friday has long since stopped being a one-day holiday, with retail stores offering doorbuster deals on Friday itself and other sales that extend throughout the weekend.

Target will follow suit again this year, with stores opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and closing at 1 a.m. before opening again at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

The full ad of Target’s Black Friday deals can be found here.