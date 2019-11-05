WWE News: ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Says Current Champion Should Use Steroids ‘Correctly’ To Bulk Up

Months after he took to social media to suggest that then-WWE champion Kofi Kingston should take steroids in order to look more believable as a main-event titleholder, WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham once again shared a Facebook post where he offered similar advice to another top star with a lean build — NXT champion Adam Cole.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co on Monday, Graham went on Facebook the day before, where he talked about watching last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown and being impressed by Cole’s technical ability when he successfully defended his NXT championship against Daniel Bryan. He did, however, add that Cole was another example of a male champion on a WWE brand who is “smaller than most women” on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown.

As he continued, Graham, 76, appealed to WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque, asking him why current WWE champion Brock Lesnar is the only top titleholder in the company who has a physique worthy of a champion.

“That is why Lesnar beat Kofi in under 10 seconds to win the WWE Titile [sic] Belt back…because it would have been a farce to carry Kofi any longer, the very nice young man that he is.”

At that point, Graham wrapped up his criticism of Cole by pointing out the younger man’s lack of size compared to his peers and explaining why he believes the up-and-coming star should use — but not abuse — steroids.

“I am not telling him to abuse roids, just use them correctly to enhance your physique, HHH will show you exactly how to do it, but just DO IT for the sake of your championship title…..you should look like a champion!!!!!!”

Following his rant about Cole, Graham provided an update on his condition following the heart attack he suffered in September. The wrestling legend thanked his fans for their donations on GoFundMe and informed them that he will return to the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday, November 5, for what he claimed would be his 25th upper endoscopy after years of various health issues.

Graham’s comments about Cole came about seven months after he advised Kingston to bulk up through steroids and, not long after, doubled down on his earlier remarks, as previously documented by The Inquisitr. At that time, the former World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) champion alleged that some of WWE’s main-event titleholders from the recent past, including Triple H, John Cena, and Batista, used performance-enhancing drugs to achieve the physiques that made them look like credible in-ring champions.