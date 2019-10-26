Kellyanne Conway Should Admit She Hates Her Husband George, Columnist Says

Conway has been in the news following a transcript posted by the 'Washington Examiner' that many claim shows she bullied a reporter over a story that mentioned her husband.

Kellyanne Conway, who has served as a counselor to President Donald Trump since 2017 after successfully bringing his 2016 campaign across the finish line, has found herself in the middle of another controversy this week, and a columnist for the Toronto Star says that the former pollster should admit that she hates her husband, George Conway.

In a column posted on Friday, Toronto Star columnist Vinay Menon argued that Kellyanne Conway’s continued support of the president despite her husband’s repeated complaints about him didn’t make her “independent,” as she has claimed, but rather showed that she is a “disgrace.”

“But if Conway had a lick of sense — and the fact she still works in the White House proves she does not — she’d wrap her arms around her husband, kiss him on the cheek and thank him for seeing the light on behalf of both of them. She’d realize a loving mother of four should never be OK with an administration that locks kids in cages.”

In the Friday column, Menon continued and said that Conway has allowed her “blind ambition” to blur the reality about Trump. He also wrote that he regretted a previous column he authored, where he had said that while he believed George Conway was right in his criticism of the 45th president, that he was a “bad husband” for speaking out against his wife’s boss. He said he no longer agrees with this take on their marriage.

Kellyanne Conway made the news on Thursday when the Washington Examiner posted a transcript of a call between herself and reporter Caitlin Yilek, who had, earlier this week, authored an article about the president’s reported consideration of appointing Conway as his chief of staff. In the audio, the White House counselor can allegedly be heard tearing into the breaking news reporter over her coverage. The Washington Examiner said that Conway seemed to think the call was off-the-record, though that promise was reportedly never made.

Yilek said she agreed to an off-the-record conversation with Tom Joannou, special assistant to the president, but claims that in accordance with standard journalistic practice, there was no assumption that the call remained off-the-record when Conway joined the line because she never asked for as much.

In the transcript, Conway took particular issue with a portion of Yilek’s story that mentioned the tension between her husband and Trump. George Conway has blasted the president, claiming that he believes Trump to be mentally ill. He also tore into Trump earlier this year in an op-ed for The Washington Post that called the president racist over a tweet that urged a group of lawmakers of color to “go back” to their ancestral countries.

Kellyanne Conway allegedly demanded an explanation as to why the reporter felt it necessary to include that detail in her story. In one part of the call, Conway appeared to claim that she was the source of her husband’s power.

“Don’t pull the crap where you’re trying to undercut another woman based on who she’s married to,” Conway was quoted as saying. “He gets his power through me, if you haven’t noticed. Not the other way around.”

In a tweet sent Thursday, Conway claimed that she never believed that the call was off-the-record. The counselor repeated several of the claims she made in the call with the reporter in the statement she tweeted.