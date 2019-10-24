Elizabeth Warren Is Leading Joe Biden By 7 Points, Largest Lead Ever, In Recent Quinnipiac Poll

Warren saw a significant jump in the particular poll following last week's fourth Democratic Party primary debate.

The latest Quinnipiac University poll is good news for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. It shows her pulling ahead of the party’s other front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden, beyond the poll’s margin of error, giving her the largest lead she’s ever held in that particular poll.

The poll, released by Quinnipiac on Thursday, shows the Massachusetts Democrat in with a seven-point lead over Biden, who is in second place. In third place is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who last week relaunched his bid for the presidency at a rally in New York City. The rally featured an endorsement from progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez following a heart attack he suffered earlier in October.

Warren leads the Democratic field in that poll with 28 percent of support of Democrats, second-place Biden takes 21 percent of the support, while Sanders takes 15 percent of support. Not too far behind Sanders is South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who polls in fourth place with 10 percent of the vote. California Sen. Kamala Harris finds herself in fifth place, with just about 5 percent of support among the party’s still-crowded field of candidates.

According to Quinnipiac poll trend information, the lead is the largest one Warren has held in that particular poll. When it began polling in June of this year, the Massachusetts senator was some 15 points behind Biden. Warren began leading Biden in September and has maintained her lead over the former vice president in that poll in several surveys throughout October.

The latest data comes following last week’s Democratic primary debate, hosted by CNN and The New York Times, which featured the most candidates on a presidential debate stage in the nation’s history. Prior to the debate, Warren had been in the lead of the Quinnipiac poll, though only by three points, which put the lead within the poll’s margin of error. The new poll, which places Warren’s lead well outside the margin of error, seems to suggest that Democratic voters were impressed by Warren’s performance in the debate.

As Fox News noted, however, not all polls show Warren in the lead. A poll released by CNN the day prior showed the former vice president comfortably leading the Democratic field with 34 percent of support compared to Warren, who had just 19 percent of support. Biden had long been the party’s sole front-runner since he launched his campaign. However, other candidates, particularly Warren and Sanders, have gained traction on his lead in recent polls that suggest the race for the party’s nomination might be more difficult than Obama’s vice president had anticipated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this week, the Massachusetts senator responded to critics and ensured her supporters that she would soon release a details on how she plans to pay for her “Medicare for All” proposal. At the last Democratic Party primary debate, Warren was pressed by other Democrats over whether she would admit to raising taxes on the middle class to support the policy. While fellow Medicare for All proponent Sanders has said this will occur, Warren has only said that costs would decrease.