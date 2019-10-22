Mike Pence Says Donald Trump Is Better Than A Magic Wand When It Comes To U.S. Employment

During an event in Duryea, Pennsylvania, hosted by glass company Schott North America and the National Association of Manufacturers, vice president Mike Pence spoke about Donald Trump‘s success in protecting manufacturing jobs and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement that aims to fuel high-paying jobs for Americans.

According to Pence, Trump’s approach to boosting United States employment is better than a magic wand, Newsweek reports.

“Since President Trump’s election, we’ve seen a real renaissance in manufacturing. I mean, it really is pretty incredible,” he said, highlighting that Barack Obama said that 200,000 lost manufacturing would never return.

“I remember when President Obama said, ‘What do you — you have a magic wand you’re going to wave to bring those jobs back?’ Well, we didn’t need a magic wand. We just needed President Donald Trump in the White House. Five hundred thousand manufacturing jobs created in the last three years.”

Pennsylvania is a swing state in the 2020 election, and Pence’s speech aimed to highlight Trump’s successes — he noted that unemployment is at a 50-year low as well as the lowest-ever unemployment rates of African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans.

“The American dream is working again for every American,” Pence added.

Despite a healthy economy, Trump faces competition on the Democratic side. A recent rally for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders featured an endorsement from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and drew more than than 25,000 supporters — a number that reportedly alarmed Republican strategists.

According to former 2016 Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo, those who thought Sanders was done after his recent health scare are going to be proven wrong.

“I see Bernie as far more formidable now than he ever was. With the endorsements from the freshman congresswomen, I think it brings a new life back into his campaign,” he said, per The Daily Beast.

Vice President Pence says President Trump spoke to President Erdogan today. Says the US wants Turkey to stop the invasion and begin an immediate cease fire. pic.twitter.com/hnOTG48cfY — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) October 14, 2019

Loading...

Caputo paralleled the Trump voters of 2016 to the Sanders voters of 2020, suggesting they bear many similarities. He added that Sanders’ campaign carries the message that will be able to move the swing state voters that voted for Trump, suggesting that Trump’s campaign might see real competition.

Trump also faces trouble with the impeachment probe following his calls to Ukraine and China to investigate potential Democratic rival, Joe Biden. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to blast the inquiry, comparing it to “lynching,” a comparison that many users of the social media platform criticized.

Per RealClearPolitics, an average of 49.3 percent of Americans support impeaching Trump and removing him from office, compared to 45 percent that oppose the process.