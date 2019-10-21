Mitt Romney Used Secret Twitter Account To Attack Rudy Giuliani, Newt Gingrich, And Lindsey Graham

On Monday, Utah Senator Mitt Romney admitted that he had a secret profile on Twitter that he used to lurk around the social media site. Using the alias “Pierre Delecto,” Romney defended himself and took shots at some of his colleagues, including a few Republican allies.

As Mediaite reported, the Utah Republican referenced his “burner” account on Sunday while speaking with The Atlantic, saying that he used it to follow 688 people, including some journalists and comedians. He declined to name the account, but Slate’s Ashley Feinberg quickly went to work and nailed down an account that she suspected was his.

Romney admitted that it was his account, as The Inquisitr reported.

“C’est moi,” Romney told The Atlantic after Feinberg identified it.

The Congressman made the account private shortly after, but not before people were able to look through it to find some juicy tweets, likes, and re-tweets.

One of those tweets includes a shot at Rudy Giuliani, which compared the former New York mayor to a “Batman movie” villain.

Romney apparently used the account to like a tweet that mocked Senator Marco Rubio, a fellow Republican from Florida.

“I’m not sure there’s ever been a photo that sums up a person’s essence better than this does,” the tweet read, showing Rubio sitting in a giant chair that makes him look tiny by way of comparison.

Another tweet that “Pierre Delecto” liked was aimed at Newt Gingrich and the former Republican House speaker’s infidelity. Posted in September, the tweet elicited a “favorite” from the junior Utah senator.

Mitt Romney logging into his Pierre Delecto burner acct like pic.twitter.com/uOCxenEN5G — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 21, 2019

“You were cheating on your second wife with the woman who is now your third wife even while impeaching Clinton for cheating on his wife. Show yourself out,” the tweet read.

Romney has maintained a position somewhat more center than many of his Republican colleagues, and while he hasn’t said that he supports impeaching Donald Trump, he has been critical of the president’s behavior. Further emphasizing that point, Romney used the account to like a tweet that called out Lindsey Graham, the Republican Senator from South Carolina, for calling for former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment while attempting to hinder the Democrat’s attempts to investigate the president.

In 1998, Graham criticized Clinton for refusing to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry into his conduct. Trump, who is employing a similar tactic, hasn’t received the same ire from the South Carolina lawmaker. Romney liked a tweet that showed Graham calling for Clinton to cooperate.

“This can’t be retweeted enough,” read the tweet, “A president who doesn’t comply with Congressional requests for information is subject to impeachment.”

Romney also used the account to anonymously defend himself on the social media network.