Fotis Dulos Requests That The Charges Against Him Be Dismissed

Fotis Dulos wants the charges against him in relation to his estranged wife's disappearance to be cleared.

Jennifer Dulos is a missing Connecticut mother of five who would have recently celebrated her 51st birthday. Unfortunately, no one has heard from her since May 24, when she was last seen dropping off her children at school. The two primary suspects in the case are Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis. Both suspects have been arrested twice in connection with the disappearance but now, Fotis is making a new attempt to clear his name, according to International Business Times.

While both Troconis and Fotis face two accounts of tampering with evidence and one count of interfering with the investigation, police appear to still be a long way from being able to charge them with any more substantial crimes. Although law enforcement no longer believes that Jennifer is alive, they have yet to recover a body. Thus, Fotis’ lawyer, Norm Pattis, recently made a motion requesting that the charges against Fotis be dismissed and that the judge-issued gag order regarding the case be lifted.

During the argument he made in court, Pattis insisted that the amount of publicity this case has gathered has been a disservice to Fotis because so much of the nation has already decided that he is guilty of having something to do with his estranged wife’s disappearance.

“Our view is given the public interest in the case, and the way the case has unfolded thus far, his hands are being tied to his detriment. Thereby compromising his fair trial right,” Pattis said.

News 8 digital update for Saturday morning:

•Defense motion claims #JenniferDulos saw doctor after disappearance

•Officer from Orange PD hit by car released from hospital

•Road closures due to #HartfordMarathon pic.twitter.com/8jx6pP1cJR — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) October 12, 2019

Loading...

Of course, it is not without significant reason that many believe Fotis had something to do with Jennifer’s disappearance. Prior to when Jennifer went missing, she stated in court documents that she feared her estranged husband and worried that he would do something to get revenge on her once she filed for divorce from him. They were also in the middle of a nasty custody battle, further reason that Fotis may have wanted to get her out of the picture.

Police believe that Fotis attacked Jennifer in her own home and that Troconis helped him dispose of the evidence. As The Inquisitr previously reported, two figures closely resembling the couple were caught on video surveillance disposing of garbage bags. When the bags were retrieved, Jennifer’s bloody clothes were found inside. Police also found a blood-like substance containing Jennifer’s DNA inside one of Fotis’ vehicles. They believe that her body was at one point in the vehicle.