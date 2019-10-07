NFL Rumors: Patriots Reportedly Expected To Pursue A.J. Green, Tyler Eifert Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Despite posting an undefeated 5-0 record in the first five weeks of NFL action this season, the New England Patriots arguably have a few holes in their offense that may need some patching up. As suggested by a new report, there seems to be a possibility that the team may target two proven veterans from the struggling Cincinnati Bengals (0-4) as they specifically hope to bolster their receiving corps.

On Sunday, CBS Sports‘ Jason La Canfora reported that given the Patriots’ issues at the wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line, the team could address the first two concerns by trading for Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and/or tight end Tyler Eifert, two players whom the team is “expected” to pursue before next month’s trade deadline. Citing unnamed league sources, La Canfora added that the two Cincinnati receivers also “appeal” to the New Orleans Saints.

While Green has yet to suit up this season due to an ankle injury, Eifert has had a productive stint so far as the Bengals’ second-string tight end, catching 11 passes for 81 yards and scoring one touchdown in four games, per Pro Football Reference‘s Cincinnati Bengals page.

As it currently stands, New England’s receiving corps is still recovering from All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski’s retirement earlier this year, with 33-year-old wide receiver Julian Edelman among the older starters at the position. Yahoo Sports wrote that Edelman and fellow starting wideout Josh Gordon have both gotten a bit “banged up” since the start of the 2019 season, while rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers have either been unavailable due to injury or unproductive on the field.

Loading...

Furthermore, the Patriots recently parted ways with controversial superstar Antonio Brown, having released the seven-time Pro Bowl wideout last month amid multiple assault allegations, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As further noted by Yahoo Sports, both Green and Eifert could realistically be traded to contending teams before the deadline, considering that the Bengals may be due for a rebuild. Both players aren’t expected to pose any financial risk for the Patriots as they are both due to enter free agency in the 2020 offseason. However, the outlet cautioned that New England should take their recent injury histories into account if the team decides to make a move for them in the coming weeks.

“Acquiring a player of Green’s or Eifert’s caliber would be a nice upgrade for the Patriots offense, but according to [La Canfora’s] report, it sounds like they’ll have plenty of competition for the top targets available,” Yahoo Sports concluded.