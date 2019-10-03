Donald Trump Says Ukraine & China ‘Should Investigate The Bidens’

Earlier today, President Donald Trump addressed the media outside the White House ahead of traveling to Florida. As part of his comments, the president suggested that both China and Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

A reporter asked Trump what he hoped that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky would do about the Bidens, after his phone call with the new leader back on July 25 of this year. In his response, Trump doubled down on his claim about the former vice president.

“Well, I would think that if they were honest about it, they’d start a major investigation into the Bidens,” the president remarked. “It’s a very simple answer. Uh, they should investigate the Bidens because how does a company that’s newly formed, and all these companies you look at, and by the way, likewise China should start an investigation into the Bidens. Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with, um, with Ukraine. So I would say that President Zelinsky if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens.”

President Trump said that he has not asked China to look into Joe Biden or his son Hunter’s activities in the country, but that he might consider doing so. The call the reporter referenced is at the center of the House of Representative’s impeachment inquiry into Trump, along with a whistleblower report that mentioned the same phone call. The Inquisitr previously reported that U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo listened to the July phone call between Trump and Zelensky.

Many times recently, President Trump and others, including the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Guiliani, repeated suspicions about the former vice president’s family and its business dealings abroad. Trump’s strong comments about China opening an investigation came just before the start of renewed trade negotiations between the United States and China. CNBC reported that on October 10, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will restart the talks with the U.S. Earlier, Trump agreed to move the deadline for new tariffs from October 1 to October 15 in recognition of the People’s Republic 70th anniversary.

USA Today reported that 2020 presidential candidate Biden defended his son Hunter against the comments that Trump made that China and Ukraine should investigate the family. Biden revealed that Hunter will be a visible part of his campaign and that he believes the American people know him and his family well enough to see through the attacks. Biden believes that Trump’s attacks on him are only just beginning at this time.