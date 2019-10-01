Mark Zuckerberg Declares War On Elizabeth Warren, And Twitter Absolutely Lambastes Him

Mark Zuckerberg founded internet behemoth Facebook when he was still a bright-eyed college student, and it appears that he will do what it takes to protect his company. In a leaked recording from a summer Facebook meeting obtained by The Verge, Zuckerberg expresses his worries about how a potential Elizabeth Warren presidency would affect the tech giant, and claimed that he was ready to “go to the mat” to prevent her win.

Earlier this year, Warren had made several proposals to break up big tech in one of her campaign promises. Targets of this new law would include Facebook, Amazon, and Google. Though she was greatly trailing front-runner Joe Biden at the time, she has since caught up with the former vice-president in numerous polls, and is even beating the former Delaware senator a number of early states, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

This means that a potential Warren presidency is getting more and more likely.

However, Zuckerberg hopes that he can change that. In the leaked audio, he effectively declares war on the Massachusetts senator, and states that he will do all he can to prevent her success.

“You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies,” Zuckerberg said in recorded audio.

“If she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah,” he added.

“But look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.”

Zuckerberg added that he believed that breaking up the companies would not solve any issues, and make them more ineffective as they struggled to cohabitate.

Facebook is already dealing with intense government scrutiny over its position as a potential monopoly. Per CNN, the company is facing antitrust probes from the FTC and eight different states, as well the District of Columbia. The House Judiciary Committee is also examining Facebook with its probe into big tech.

Meanwhile, Warren hit back at Zuckerberg after news of his comments broke.

“What would really ‘suck’ is if we don’t fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anticompetitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy,” she wrote in a Tweet.

The consumer privacy rights mentioned by Warren likely refer to Facebook’s recent $5 billion fine after the FTC determined that it misused private users’ data. The hefty price tag was unprecedented in the United States.

It also seems as if Twitter has taken to Warren’s defense, lambasting the Facebook CEO in a number of blistering comments, with one even comparing him to a “Bond villain.”

Loading...

Zuckerberg has not yet made any comment since the leak of his audio hit the internet.