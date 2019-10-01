Parents Furious After High School Students Were Accidentally Injected With Insulin

Sixteen children from an Indiana high school were rushed to the hospital after a very dangerous mix-up.

Some parents of students at an Indianapolis high school are furious today after a bizarre accident on Monday led to 16 kids being rushed to the hospital. The location of the mix-up was the McKenzie Center for Innovation & Technology, an accredited school with a high emphasis on STEM. Personnel from the Community Health Network came to the school to give a class of students a tuberculosis skin test as part of a learning experience for a health and sciences program. Instead, the trained staff ended up injecting the kids with insulin, according to Fox News.

A tuberculosis skin test is meant to be a simple procedure in which a small amount of fluid called tuberculin is injected into a person’s arm. The next day, doctors can then tell whether the test is positive, based upon whether or not the patient had any sort of reaction to the injection. Instead of injecting the kids with tuberculin, the staff from the Community Health Network injected insulin into over a dozen students before realizing they had made a very serious mistake.

Insulin is meant to help regulate the blood sugar level of a diabetic person. However, when it is injected into someone that is not a diabetic, it can lead to dangerous results. For example, the person’s blood sugar could drop extremely low, to the point that they begin experiencing symptoms of fainting and perhaps even seizures.

The children were taken to a nearby hospital, where they stayed under observation. Now, their parents are demanding answers into how a mistake like this could have happened. Said parents want to know what will be done to ensure something like this never happens again.

Alec Smith died at 26 because he was rationing insulin that was too expensive. Corporate greed is taking the lives of Americans and it needs to end now. pic.twitter.com/VSoJnG6U9b — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 29, 2019

Loading...

Lucille Knowles says her daughter was in the hospital for five hours after being hospitalized, and wants to know why it took so long for the mistake to be detected.

“They could have died, my daughter could have died. So yes, I’m very angry. I just want to know how did this happen, why did you not pay attention… You did 16 kids, when you got to your 16th child, that’s when you realized it was a mistake?”

When used correctly, insulin helps save lives. This past July, the Trump administration proposed a new plan that would make it more affordable for Americans to obtain prescription pills and other lifesaving medicinal products such as insulin, according to The Inquisitr. The hope is that no one would have to go without the products they need to survive simply because of cost.