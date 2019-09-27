NFL Rumors: Jalen Ramsey Explains Why His Trade Request ‘Still Stands’

Despite how the trade rumors surrounding Jalen Ramsey had seemingly cooled down late last week, it appears that the disgruntled star cornerback still wants out of the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was a point he made perfectly clear on a recent podcast appearance, where he teased that his Week 3 game versus the Tennessee Titans might be his last for the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2016.

Appearing on Uninterrupted’s 17 Weeks podcast this week, Ramsey discussed a number of topics, including how he missed Monday’s practice after coming down with the flu and how his illness was not “fake as people may think,” as quoted on Thursday by Sports Illustrated. He also talked about the trade request he made earlier this month, stressing he isn’t sure whether he will be playing another game for the Jaguars. He also confirmed that his request “still stands” because of how he feels disrespected by team officials.

“For me, respect is a huge thing. I kind of touched on it a little bit last week in last week’s podcast, but, once respect is lost for both parties, I think it’s time to part ways. I’m going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come. The money will come, but money isn’t everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than the money.”

As recapped by Sports Illustrated, Ramsey asked to be traded by the Jaguars after the team lost to the Houston Texans in Week 2 NFL action. While various reports have linked him to teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles, the two-time Pro Bowler was expected earlier this week to resume practicing with Jacksonville. However, Ramsey did not take part in Monday’s practice due to a bout with the flu that he claims forced him to visit the doctor and take “all types of medicine” and also skipped sessions on Wednesday as a result of a back injury.

Additionally, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone revealed on Wednesday night that Ramsey was scheduled to fly to Nashville, Tennessee, to be with his family for the birth of his second child.

“So far this week, Jalen Ramsey has said he had the flu, his back hurt, and his neck hurt. Now the Jags say he’s in Nashville for the birth of his 2nd child. This whole charade is ridiculous.”—@ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/y4Xj6s3d0J — Outkick the Coverage (@Outkick) September 27, 2019

With the Jaguars scheduled to visit the Denver Broncos in their Week 4 game on Sunday, it remains unclear whether Ramsey will suit up for the team. There also haven’t been any new updates of note regarding the cornerback’s potential trade suitors, though as CBS Sports noted, Jacksonville is reportedly requesting two first-round picks in exchange for Ramsey. Per the outlet’s Jason La Canfora, rival executives also believe that the Jaguars might opt for a different type of deal, one that features a first-rounder, a second-rounder, and a “young player with upside.”